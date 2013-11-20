By James Pomfret
DONGGUAN, China Nov 20 Hundreds of workers
massed outside a Nokia factory in southern China on
Wednesday to protest against what they called unfair treatment
following the sale of the company's mobile phones business to
Microsoft Corp.
Lack of trust in employers has often led Chinese workers to
balk at takeovers they fear will worsen employment conditions,
and the confrontation in the industrial city of Dongguan marked
the latest incident in a wave of industrial unrest at Chinese
affiliates of foreign manufacturing firms.
Workers outside the factory gates said they were battling to
change new contracts offering them worse employment terms that
they said they had been forced to sign after the September deal
between the U.S. software giant and the Finnish handset maker.
"We will definitely continue to fight until we get what's
fair," said Zhang, a young male worker who gave only his
surname.
Riot police beat up four workers on Wednesday morning and
took them away, several witnesses told Reuters.
But in emailed comments to Reuters, Nokia said interaction
between protesters and police had been "restrained (and)
peaceful", adding it was continuing to talk to the protesters.
About 30 police officers kept watch as workers clad in white
Nokia uniforms held up banners with the slogans "Legally protect
our rights" and "Demand fair compensation."
"Our manufacturing operations in Dongguan continue," it
said. "To accommodate the temporary situation, we have also
adjusted our operations in other manufacturing facilities."
Six protesters interviewed by Reuters said they had not
heard from management.
"They won't do anything until things reach a critical
stage," said another worker who gave only his surname, Yang, and
said he had worked at the factory for two years.
DENIALS
The precise nature of the employees' grievances was not
immediately clear, but an industry source with direct knowledge
of the protest said Nokia had balked at what it saw as a demand
for severance packages to workers who would retain their jobs
under Microsoft.
The source, who declined to be named, said he did not expect
lay-offs at the 5,000-worker plant as a result of the deal with
Microsoft, and denied claims from factory workers interviewed by
Reuters that the Microsoft deal affected the pay of thousands of
employees.
Nokia, which declined to elaborate on its statement, agreed
in September to sell its devices and services business and
license its patents to Microsoft after failing to recover from a
late start in smartphones.
The sale is due to close in the first quarter of next year.
In July, workers at a joint venture of U.S.-based Cooper
Tire & Rubber Co and state-owned tyremaker Chengshan
Group went on strike after Cooper agreed to be bought by an
Indian firm.
Protesters said they doubted the ability of Indian tyremaker
Apollo Tyres Ltd. to bail out Cooper's debts, and
Chengshan eventually asked to dissolve the partnership.
In June, an American factory boss was held hostage in a
Beijing plant for days by dozens of employees demanding
severance packages.