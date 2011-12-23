(Adds detention and release of HK TV crew, power company
comment)
HONG KONG Dec 23 Riot police fired
teargas to break up a protest against a planned power station in
southern China on Friday and state media showed confessions by
two detained activists in an obvious bid to get protesters off
the streets.
Hong Kong Cable Television Ltd. showed police firing several
rounds of teargas in Haimen town in Guangdong province, sending
hundreds of people scuttling, many covering their mouths and
noses with their hands.
Chinese police also detained a reporter, a cameraman and a
technician from Hong Kong Cable at the scene, but released them
by late afternoon, according to a station staff. Hong Kong Cable
is run by I-Cable Communications Ltd, a unit of Wharf
Holdings.
Hours after the police action, state-run Shantou Television
station carried interviews with two detained protesters, a man
surnamed Li and a woman surnamed Yung. Sitting behind bars with
their heads bowed and handcuffs in full view, the two took turns
to confess.
"It was wrong to surround the government and block the
highway," Li said, with his eyes lowered.
"I do not know the law. If I knew, I will not block the
expressway. If I could have understood this, I wouldn't have
been so brash," Yung said, her voice shaking.
Shantou Television also lined up several Chinese legal
experts and quoted them as saying that such actions carried a
maximum penalty of five years in jail.
The protests in Haimen, a coastal town of about 120,000
people under the jurisdiction of Shantou city, intensified this
week just as people about 130 km (80 miles) further along the
coast in Wukan village called off a 10-day blockade of a protest
against a land grab by officials.
LATEST IN GROWING STRING OF PROTESTS
Protests in China have become relatively common over issues
such as corruption, pollution, wages, and land grabs that
local-level officials justify in the name of development.
People in China are also increasingly unwilling to accept
the relentless speed of urbanisation and industrialisation and
the impact on the environment and health.
Chinese experts put the number of "mass incidents", as such
protests are known, at about 90,000 a year in recent years.
While Communist Party rule is not directly threatened by
such incidents of unrest, officials fear they could coalesce
into broader, more organised challenges to their power.
Residents of Haimen first took to the streets on Tuesday to
protest against plans to build a new coal-fired power plant
after what they complain has been years of heavy air and water
pollution from existing power plants.
"Villagers complained that the current power plants had led
to a rise in the number of cancer patients, the deterioration of
the environment, and a drop in fishing hauls," Xinhua reported
on Friday.
"The Shantou city government announced Tuesday evening,
shortly after the protest, that the project would be suspended,
said Xinhua, referring to the plan by a joint venture of Huadian
Power International Corp to build the
coal-fired power plant in Haimen.
Some village residents said that they knew nothing about the
announcement, while others said they had no trust in the
suspension decision.
The existing power operator in Haimen, Huaneng Power
International , denied that the current
unrest had anything to do with its business plans.
"We say we have no new project because our generators 3 and
4 are nearly complete and will begin operations next year," a
Huaneng spokeswoman told Reuters in Hong Kong.
However, a document posted on Nov. 29 on the website of
China's Ministry of Environmental Protection said Huaneng had
proceeded with constructing its third and fourth generators
without first getting the ministry's approval. It told Huaneng
to cease building them and any plans to operate them.
(Reporting By Sisi Tang, Alison Leung, Donny Kwok in Hong Kong;
Writing by Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Robert Birsel and Ed Lane)