By John Ruwitch
| SHANGHAI, June 27
SHANGHAI, June 27 Thousands of people took to
the streets in a distant suburb of Shanghai on Saturday saying
they feared the government would build a chemical plant, despite
assurances from officials that the plan will not go ahead.
Choking smog and environmental degradation in many parts of
China is angering an increasingly educated and affluent urban
class. After a series of health scares and accidents there is
also deepening public scepticism about the safety of industries
ranging from food to energy.
There have been numerous protests in recent years focused on
petrochemical plants that produce paraxylene, known as PX, a
chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics.
The latest demonstration also underscores the intensity of
mistrust many Chinese feel about a government that tightly
controls the media and has a poor reputation for transparency.
The government of the Shanghai district of Jinshan on Monday
said that plans for a chemical industrial zone did not include,
and would not include in the future, a PX facility, and called
on people not to take to the streets.
Residents of Jinshan, a industrial, working class suburb of
Shanghai about one hour's drive from downtown, said that the
protests had already been going on for about a week.
On Saturday evening, residents marched though city streets
shouting "Go people of Jinshan". Some carried signs reading "No
good chemical plant".
Police walked along with the protesters, but made no effort
to stop them.
"This whole area is surrounded by chemical plants. I've had
family members die of cancer and I bet everyone here has someone
who has died of cancer," said protester Xiao Wang.
"We're doing this for the younger generation. We don't want
them to get sick."
A lady who gave her family name as Ma added: "The level of
trust that we have in the government is very low."
A third protester, who gave his surname as Xu, said they
wanted the government to come out and give an even clearer
statement that there definitely would be no PX plant.
Reuters was unable to reach the Jinshan government for
comment.
In a statement issued late on Friday, the Shanghai
government said Jinshan authorities and the chemical zone were
taking "vigorous steps on environmental protection and pollution
control to earnestly respond to people's concerns".
Tens of thousands of "mass incidents" - the usual euphemism
for protests - occur each year in China, triggered by
corruption, pollution, illegal land grabs and other grievances,
unnerving the stability-obsessed ruling Communist Party.
China is the world's largest producer and consumer of PX and
polyester, vital for the country's textile and plastics
industry.
In April, an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility
that produces PX, though it only injured one
person.
(Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Digby Lidstone)