BEIJING, April 3 Reports that police killed 15
people and injured more than 300 during protests in southern
China on Sunday are false, the website of the People's Daily,
the ruling Communist Party's official newspaper, reported on
Thursday.
Only two people were injured during the demonstration
against a chemical plant in the southern city of Maoming, the
newspaper's investigation found, and no one was killed.
It said a small number of criminals burnt a police car and
destroyed storefronts and advertisements, and that reports of
armoured vehicles into the city were false.
Protesters have told Reuters that they saw several people
killed in the protests, and that dozens were injured.
Unverified photos circulating on Chinese social media early
this week, which were later deleted by censors, showed
demonstrators lying in pools of blood and ambulances taking away
the injured.
People's Daily said some of the photos posted online were
not of the demonstration at all, but old news photos of a
domestic spat.
An unverifiable video of Sunday's protest, obtained by
Reuters, showed police in riot gear chasing fleeing protesters,
wielding batons and firing off tear gas guns. Images of the
protests sparked a public outcry in China this week.
The protests are over a proposed plant that will churn out
paraxylene, a petrochemical used in making plastic bottles and
fabrics. It will be owned jointly by CNPC and
Maoming's local government.
