* $7 billion raised from stake sale of 17 percent
* UBS, JPMorgan, CPPIB among investors
* China Life, Ant Financial and Tencent also invested
* IPO next year seen raising $12-15 billion -bankers
(Recasts and adds comments from Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board)
By Clark Li and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Dec 9 Postal Savings Bank of China
(PSBC) said it has raised about $7 billion by selling a 17
percent stake to investors including UBS Group AG and
JPMorgan, ahead of a multi-billion dollar initial public
offering next year.
The sale marks the single biggest private fund-raising in
China's financial industry with the 10 investors attracted to
the bank's customer base of almost 500 million - larger than the
population of the United States.
Investing in Chinese banks ahead of their public floats has
also reaped billions of dollars in profits for Western banks in
the past.
The presence of big name investors, including Alibaba's
Ant Financial unit, Tencent Holdings and
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), bodes well for the
IPO, which bankers have said could raise between $12 billion and
$15 billion, likely one of the world's biggest next year.
Mark Machin, head of International for CPPIB which invested
around $500 million, said key elements of PSBC's appeal included
the biggest distribution network of any lender in China, its
exposure to less developed rural areas and focus on consumer
lending as well as low levels of non-performing loans.
"It's a loan book skewed to the retail sector, rather than
the high risk corporate sector and that's its attraction for
us," he added.
The deal values China's sixth-biggest lender by assets at
about $41.5 billion. It was struck at slightly above 1 times
price-to-book ratio, and the lender will use much of the funds
to strengthen its capital, bankers said, declining to be
identified as they were not authorised to speak on the matter.
Other investors included China Life Insurance Co
, which said it subscribed to about $2 billion worth of
shares, as well as Singapore's DBS Group, China
Telecom Corp the World Bank's International Finance
Corp.
Singapore state investor Temasek also participated,
saying it was confident in the long-term prospects of the
Chinese economy.
UBS and JPMorgan said in separate statements they would
undertake strategic cooperation with PSBC, leveraging their
global commercial and investment banking networks, as well as
providing services to China's increasingly affluent population.
PSBC, which has more than 40,000 branches
nationwide, was set up as a deposit-taking bank in 2007, using
the network of the former postal savings bureau.
It had 6.8 trillion yuan ($1.06 trillion) in assets at the
end of September and a non-performing loan ratio of 0.82
percent, half the average ratio of 1.59 percent for China's
commercial banking sector.
It reported after-tax profit of 32.57 billion yuan in 2014,
according to a stock exchange filing by China Life.
PSBC President Lu Jiajin declined at a briefing on Wednesday
to provide a timeline for the lender's IPO or its likely size.
($1 = 6.4247 Chinese yuan)
