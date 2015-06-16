SHANGHAI, June 16 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to acquire Shanghai Trust for 16.4 billion yuan ($2.64 billion) and will issue shares to fund the purchase.

The lender said in an exchange filing that it plans to issue 999.5 million shares to 11 institutions, and will buy the 97.33 percent stake in Shanghai Trust that these institutions currently own.

The bank said the acquisition would help it diversify its business and strengthen its competitiveness. ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Pullin)