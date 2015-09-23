SHANGHAI, Sept 23 China is considering letting
its Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors (QDIIs) launch
funds to invest in securities both at home and abroad in a new
financial innovation, a stock regulator was quoted saying on
Wednesday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is working
on new QDII regulations among a range of measures to boost the
mutual fund industry, Li Haichao, a CSRC official in charge of
the fund sector, was quoted by the official China Securities
Journal on Wednesday as saying .
China launched the quota-based QDII programme about a decade
ago to allow Chinese citizens buy shares in foreign companies
through mutual funds as part of its financial opening, although
until now investment has been confined to overseas securities.
Authorities have granted a total of $150 billion to the QDII
investors. By the end of August, the outstanding amount of the
QDII programme stood at $89.99 billion, the latest official data
showed.
($1 = 6.376 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric
Meijer)