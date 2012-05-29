Construction workers stand on scaffolding at a building site in the financial district of Beijing November 18, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

BEIJING China's annual economic growth is likely to dip below 8 percent in the second quarter and weakness could persist, a government economist said on Monday, affirming rising expectations that the Chinese economy would only hit a bottom in June at the earliest.

"The downward trend (of the economy) is far from over," Wang Jian, a senior researcher with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the nation's top planning agency, told Reuters in an interview.

"The second-quarter growth is very likely to dip below 8 percent," he said.

He did not give a specific forecast on the second-quarter growth nor predict when economic growth could bottom out.

Analysts expect another 100 basis points of cuts this year and annual economic growth to dip to 7.9 percent in the second quarter - the sixth successive quarter of slowdown, but still above an official 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent.

Recent comments by Premier Wen Jiabao and other leaders have also fuelled market expectations that the government could roll out more stimulus measures to combat an economic slowdown.

Song Guoqing, a central bank adviser, said on Friday that China should step up efforts to spur economic growth, as the government saw tentative signs of a recovery in exports.

The economy is haunted by weak demand and overcapacity, which means companies are less enthusiastic about investing and are cautious in borrowing from banks, Wang said.

"Stimulative policies won't boost demand, even with more cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and interest rates," he said.

China's central bank has cut the RRR by a total 150 basis points in three moves since November 2011, bringing the rate down from a record high of 21.5 percent

The government will refrain from unveiling any big fiscal stimulus similar to the 4 trillion yuan pump-priming package it took during the 2008-09 global crisis, Wang said.

Economic reforms will be crucial for China to unleash new sources of growth but the government could be wary in taking drastic reform steps this year due to the leadership transition, Wang said.

President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao are due to hand over power to Vice President Xi Jinping and vice premier Li Keqiang early next year.

"China could unleash huge domestic demand only through structural adjustments and large-scale urbanisation, but we cannot see any substantial development," he said.

