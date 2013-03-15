SHANGHAI, March 15 China's securities regulator will lower the threshold for and expand the scope of outbound securities investment as part of its efforts to deepen capital market reform.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will scrap capital and some other operating requirements for domestic fund houses and brokerages applying to invest abroad under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme, according to draft rules posted on the CSRC website.

QDII investors will also be allowed to invest in derivatives listed on foreign exchanges that have signed memorandums of understanding with CSRC, increasing the number of foreign investment outlets from the current approved list.

China launched QDII in 2007, allowing local financial institutions to invest in overseas capital markets, part of measures to ease pressure on yuan appreciation.

The proposed rule changes are aimed at "promoting QDII development and market reforms, and creating a more relaxed and fair regulatory environment for fund management firms and securities companies," the CSRC said.

The draft rules are posted for public comment on the official website: here

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Eric Meijer)