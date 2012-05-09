* China eyeing lowering bar for becoming QFII -sources
* That could possibly open up the scheme to hedge funds
* Part of efforts to increase institutional money in market
By Samuel Shen and Nishant Kumar
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, May 9 A proposed plan by
China's regulators could allow hedge funds, for the first time,
to directly trade in mainland stocks and bonds, opening up one
of Asia's biggest capital markets to the $2 trillion industry.
China has for years encouraged long-term investors such as
foreign insurers and pension funds to invest directly in the
country's stocks and bonds, as part of its broader reforms of
the country's financial sector.
But hedge funds, criticized by some investors and regulators
around the world for stoking volatility in markets, have not
found favour with the mainland regulators and have so far not
been allowed direct access to China's markets.
That could be changing.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is
considering a proposal to lower the bar for obtaining a license
that allows foreigners to buy securities in the country, said
two industry sources with knowledge of the regulatory agency's
thinking on the issue.
It is also looking at expanding the types of investors that
may be allowed to obtain the licence, called a Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII), as part of efforts to broaden the
programme, Wang Lin, a senior CSRC official, was quoted by the
official Shanghai Securities News on Wednesday as saying.
The move could pave the way for hedge funds to gain direct
access to one of Asia's biggest stock markets, where a growing
number of companies are seeking a listing. Some 2,400 China
stocks tracked by Starmine have a combined market value of $4.1
trillion compared to $3.6 trillion of 2,500 Japan stocks.
Investors seeking exposure to alternative investments in
China would be drawn to hedge funds after the move, some
analysts said.
"The more sophisticated investors in China have probably
gained some experience getting exposure to alternative
vehicles," said Ken Yap, a director at research and consultancy
firm Cerulli.
"The time might be just right for them to consider some of
the more established hedge funds to also get access to China,
through the QFII licences."
A source at one of the biggest prime brokers for QFIIs said
that until now, China had been reluctant to issue QFII licenses
to hedge funds, even if they met the CSRC's criteria.
New York-based hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management
applied for QFII status a few years ago, according to
two sources familiar with the matter, but the asset manager has
not yet been granted a license.
The new initiative to ease the qualification requirements
appeared to reflect a softening attitude towards hedge funds,
the prime broking source said.
Currently, many hedge funds are accessing the Chinese market
via their prime brokers, who use their own QFII quotas to
purchase stocks or bonds on behalf of their clients.
The CSRC and a spokesman for Och-Ziff declined to comment.
The sources mentioned in this story did not wish to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
LOWER THRESHOLD
For all institutions other than securities brokerages and
banks, current rules require that a potential QFII must have at
least $5 billion in assets under management and must have been
in business for at least five years to qualify for a license.
The thresholds for banks and brokerages are higher.
If the minimum requirement for assets under management were
to be lowered, it would mean that many smaller funds, including
certain hedge funds that currently do not qualify for the
programme, could be able to obtain QFII licenses.
Some of the tools hedge funds normally use are already in
place. China already allows QFII funds to trade stock index
futures, a product it launched in 2010.
Cindy Qu, an analyst at fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors,
said that many hedge funds, which can access Chinese stocks via
indirect channels, may not be keen to apply for QFII licenses,
which would expose them to greater regulatory scrutiny.
SWEEPING REFORMS
A broadening of the base of QFII investors from around 160
now would fit in with the securities regulator's overall push to
clean up and professionalize the country's markets and gradually
liberalise the flow of capital into and out of the country.
Last week, a U.S. official said China had agreed to raise
the ownership cap for foreign investors in domestic brokerage
joint ventures to 49 percent from the current 33 percent and to
allow them to trade commodities and financial futures.
Beijing has already started to expand the QFII programme in
other ways, announcing in April that it would increase the
overall cap on QFII quotas by $50 billon to a total of $80
billion.
CSRC's Lin also said the regulator was looking at letting
QFIIs invest in a greater variety of financial instruments and
making it easier for them move money in and out of the country,
according to the Shanghai Securities News.
The CSRC has granted QFII licenses to 158 foreign investors
since the first ones were handed out in 2003, including to
institutions such as American International Assurance Co Ltd
, Korea Investment Corp and the Kuwait Investment
Authority.
And 129 of them have obtained a combined investment quota of
$25.19 billion from the country's foreign exchange regulator,
with a pickup in recent months.
Sources told Reuters last month that China could also expand
the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme,
which mirrors QFII in allowing domestic institutions to invest
overseas, as part of efforts to free up capital flows.