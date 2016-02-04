BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
SHANGHAI Feb 4 China's foreign exchange regulator on Thursday relaxed foreign currency management rules under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme (QFII), in an effort to further open the domestic capital market.
The upward investment limit for QFIIs would be raised, while the quota approval procedures would be simplified, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.
Rules restricting QFIIs from moving capital in and out of China would also be eased, the statement said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMbWLn) Further company coverage: