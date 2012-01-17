SHANGHAI, Jan 17 China approved 14 foreign institutions to invest in the Chinese capital markets in December alone, boosting the number of such licences granted last year to a record 29, in the latest sign that Beijing is encouraging inbound investment to aid a slowing economy and a sluggish stock market. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) granted the licences to 14 investors including Russell Investments Ireland Ltd, Taiwan Life Insurance Co and Northern Trust Global Investment Ltd, allowing them to buy Chinese stocks and bonds under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) status. The number of QFII licences granted in December almost matches the number of such approvals given during the previous 11 months, indicating a significant acceleration in QFII approvals. China has been easing rules on inbound investment in recent months amid signs of a capital outflow as well as a cooling economy. That's also part of Beijing's efforts to further liberalise its strictly-restricted capital markets. On Monday, CSRC Vice Chairman Yao Gang told a conference in Hong Kong that China would expand various schemes that allow capital inflows and outflows, and also plans to relax controls on Hong Kong and overseas listings for Chinese companies. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China's foreign currency regulator, has also sped up approvals for inbound investment, having granted nearly $1 billion in QFII quotas since October following a five-month hiatus. Foreign investors with QFII licences still need to apply for investment quotas from SAFE in order to buy Chinese securities. Reflecting a trend of increasing investments in China by global governments, China granted licences to four government investment agencies in December -- Bank of Thailand, Kuwait Investment Authority, the Bank of Korea and the Korea Investment Corp. China had already granted QFII licences to foreign central banks including the Norges Bank and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. China launched the QFII scheme in 2003 to allow foreign institutional investors access to its capital markets and has so far granted 135 QFII licences. Institution Date license Quota received (dollar s mln) 1 UBS AG 23/05/2003 790 2 Nomura Securities Co 23/05/2003 350 3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International 5/06/2003 400 4 Citigroup Global Markets 5/06/2003 550 5 Goldman Sachs & Co. 4/07/2003 300 6 Deutsche Bank AG 30/07/2003 400 7 HSBC Holdings PLC 4/08/2003 400 8 ING Bank N.V. 10/09/2003 400 9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 30/09/2003 150 10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) 24/10/2003 500 11 Standard Chartered (Hong Kong) 11/12/2003 75 12 Nikko Asset Management Co. 11/12/2003 450 13 Merrill Lynch International 30/04/2004 300 14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 10/05/2004 100 15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets 10/05/2004 50 16 Lehman Brothers Int'l (Europe) 6/07/2004 200 17 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 19/07/2004 300 18 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 4/08/2004 250 19 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 2/09/2004 175 20 Société Générale 2/09/2004 50 21 Barclays Bank PLC 15/09/2004 400 22 Commerzbank AG 27/09/2004 75 23 Fortis Bank NV-SA 29/09/2004 500 24 BNP Paribas 29/09/2004 200 25 Power Corporation of Canada 15/10/2004 50 26 Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 15/10/2004 75 27 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 9/05/2005 500 28 Martin Currie Investment Management 25/10/2005 120 29 Government of Singapore Investment Corporation 25/10/2005 300 30 PineBridge Investment LLC 14/11/2005 150 31 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments 15/11/2005 300 32 JF Asset Management 28/12/2005 275 33 The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company 28/12/2005 200 34 DBS Bank Ltd. 13/02/2006 100 35 AMP Capital Investors 10/04/2006 300 36 The Bank of Nova Scotia 10/04/2006 150 37 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 10/04/2006 20 38 La Compagnie Financier Edmond de Rothschild 10/04/2006 100 Banque 39 Yale University 14/04/2006 150 40 Morgan Stanley Investment Management 7/07/2006 450 41 Prudential Asset Management (Hong Kong) 7/07/2006 300 42 Stanford University 5/08/2006 100 43 GE Asset Management 5/08/2006 350 44 United Overseas Bank 5/08/2006 50 45 Schroder Investment Management 29/08/2006 300 46 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) 5/09/2006 350 47 Mizuho Securities Co 5/09/2006 50 48 UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) 25/09/2006 200 49 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company 25/09/2006 350 50 Norges Bank 24/10/2006 700 51 Pictet Asset Management 25/10/2006 100 52 The Trustees of Columbia University in the City 12/03/2008 100 of New York 53 Prudential Asset Management Co 7/04/2008 75 54 Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. 5/05/2008 150 55 State Street Global Advisors Asia 16/05/2008 50 56 Platinum Investment Company 2/06/2008 150 57 KBC Asset Management N.V. 2/06/2008 210 58 Mirae Asset Global Investments 25/07/2008 250 59 ACE INA International Holdings 5/08/2008 150 60 Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec 22/08/2008 200 61 President and Fellows of Harvard College 22/08/2008 200 62 Samsung Investment Trust Management 25/08/2008 300 63 AllianceBernstein 28/08/2008 150 64 Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation 28/08/2008 150 65 First State Investment Management (UK) 11/09/2008 120 66 DAIWA Asset Management 11/09/2008 200 67 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 12/09/2008 0 68 T. Rowe Price International 12/09/2008 110 69 Credit Suisse AG 14/10/2008 200 70 UOB Asset Management 28/11/2008 50 71 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 3/12/2008 200 72 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg S.A. 16/12/2008 100 73 Capital International, Inc 18/12/2008 100 74 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co 29/12/2008 100 75 Hanwha Investment Trust Management Co 5/02/2009 70 76 Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C. 10/02/2009 50 77 DWS Investment S.A. 24/02/2009 200 78 The Korea Development Bank 23/04/2009 100 79 Woori Bank Co 4/05/2009 50 80 Bank Negara Malaysia 19/05/2009 200 81 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) 27/05/2009 50 82 Templeton Investment Counsel 5/06/2009 200 83 BEA Union Investment Management 18/06/2009 100 84 The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co 26/06/2009 50 85 Korea Investment Trust Management Co 21/07/2009 100 86 Baring Asset Management 6/08/2009 200 87 Ashmore Investment Management 14/09/2009 200 88 BNY Mellon Asset Management International 6/11/2009 150 89 Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) 20/11/2009 200 90 Nomura Asset Management Co 23/11/2009 200 91 Tongyang Asset Management Corp 11/12/2009 100 92 Royal Bank of Canada 23/12/2009 100 93 Aviva Investors Global Services 28/12/2009 100 94 Ivy Investment Management Company 8/02/2010 100 95 DIAM Co 20/04/2010 100 96 OFI Asset Management 21/05/2010 150 97 Aberdeen Asset Management Asia 6/07/2010 200 98 KB Asset Management Co 9/08/2010 100 99 Fidelity Investments Management (Hong Kong) 1/09/2010 150 100 Legg Mason Investements (Europe) 8/10/2010 100 101 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 27/10/2010 300 102 Fubon Securities Investment Trust 29/10/2010 100 103 Capital Securities Investment Trust Co 29/10/2010 100 104 BMO Investments Inc. 6/12/2010 N/A 105 Bank Julius Baer & Co 14/12/2010 100 106 KTB Asset Management Co 28/12/2010 100 107 Lyxor Asset Management 16/02/2011 10 0 108 Polaris International Securities Investment Co 4/03/2011 10 0 109 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. 8/03/2011 100 110 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 6/05/2011 100 111 Cathay Securities Investment Trust 9/06/2011 100 112 Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co 9/06/2011 100 113 Comgest S.A. 24/06/2011 N/A 114 Amundi Hong Kong Ltd 14/07/2011 N/A 115 BlackRock Institutional Trust Co 14/07/2011 N/A 116 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC 9/8//2011 N/A 117 Monetary Authority of Singapore 8/10/2011 N/A 118 China Life Insurance Co Ltd (Taiwan) 26/10/2011 N/A 119 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co Ltd 26/10/2011 N/A 120 The Trustees of Princeton University 25/11/2011 N/A 121 Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd 25/11/2011 N/A 122 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 9/12/2011 N/A 123 Van Eck Associates Corporation 9/12/2011 N/A 124 Hansberger Global Investors, Inc. 13/12/2011 N/A 125 EARNEST Partners LLC 13/12/2011 N/A 126 Bank of Thailand 16/12/2011 N/A 127 Kuwait Investment Authority 21/12/2011 N/A 128 Northern Trust Global Investments Limited 21/12/2011 N/A 129 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd 21/12/2011 N/A 130 The Bank of Korea 21/12/2011 N/A 131 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board 22/12/2011 N/A 132 Korea Investment Corporation 28/12/2011 N/A 133 Russell Investments Ireland Limited 28/12/2011 N/A 134 Metzler Asset Management GmbH 31/12/2011 N/A 135 HI Asset Management Co., Linmited. 31/12/2011 N/A N/A: not available Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission, State Administation of Foreign Exchange. Figures for quotas are as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)