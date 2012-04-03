(Adds details, background)
BEIJING, April 3 China said on Tuesday it will
raise the total quota for its qualified foreign institutional
investor scheme (QFII), a main channel for foreign investment in
Chinese securities, by $50 billion to $80 billion, as the
current programme nears its limit.
China will also raise the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor scheme (RQFII), which allows investors to
buy mainland securities using offshore yuan, by 50 billion yuan,
the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a
statement posted on its website.
The quota can also be used by RQFII investors to issue
yuan-denominated, A-share exchange-traded fund (ETF) products
which will be listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the CSRC
said.
State media had reported earlier this year that regulators
were considering boosting the QFII quota, first launched in 2003
to allow foreign institutional investors access to its capital
markets for the first time.
As of March 9, China had approved a combined QFII quota of
$24.6 billion in investment by 129 investors. While the overall
quota has been expanded, the increase in individual quotas,
which are approved by the country's currency regulator, are
expected to come only gradually.
Boosting the QFII quota was done to "satisfy foreign
investors' investment demands, and move forward in promoting the
stable development and opening of the domestic capital markets,"
the CSRC statement said.
China is accelerating its approval process to allow more
capital inflows via the QFII scheme as regulators try to boost
the country's sagging markets amid worries of an economic
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The RQFII scheme, launched last December, is in part aimed
at improving the global clout of the yuan by promoting its use
in cross-boarder trade and investment and reduce reliance on the
U.S. dollar.
China has so far granted 20 billion yuan in quotas to a
total of 21 Hong Kong-based financial institutions.
Beijing controls capital flowing in and out of the country
to protect it against financial turbulence, although it has
repeatedly pledged to speed up its liberalisation.
Earlier on Tuesday, the chairman of China's National Council
for Social Security Fund said at the Boao Forum on the south
China island of Hainan that Beijing should relax capital
controls more quickly to pave the way for the yuan currency to
play a bigger role in the global monetary system.
It has also signed a series of bilateral currency swaps with
foreign countries and added new currency pairs in the onshore
market trading.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Jim Bai; Editing by Kazunori
Takada and Stephen Nisbet)