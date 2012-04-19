SHANGHAI, April 19 Foreign investors focused on Chinese consumer sector shares last year, with big holdings in food makers, wholesalers, retailers and medical companies, an official newspaper reported on Thursday, giving a rare glimpse into which stocks outside money is going.

The Securities Times said foreign investors had invested in 117 Chinese stocks under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme as of end-2011.

They had a combined 4.9 billion yuan ($777.43 million) worth of holdings in food and beverage makers, 1.1 billion in wholesalers and retailers, and 45 million in pharmaceutical and biological companies, the report said, citing data based on annual reports of the more than 2,000 listed companies.

Listed companies in China are required to list their top 10 shareholders.

China has been encouraging domestic consumption in a bid to cut reliance on investment and exports as Beijing engineers a shift in its economic development model.

China has so far granted QFII licenses to 158 foreign investors since the scheme was launched in 2003 and 129 of them have obtained combined investment quota of $24.55 billion to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.

The report also said foreign investors showed greater interest in textile makers, increasing their combined holdings in them to 4.4 million shares in the fourth quarter from 3.98 in the third.

Foreign investors were among the top 10 shareholders of meat producer Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co , diary maker Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co , spirit makers Wulianye Yibin Co Ltd and Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, the newspaper said.

They also held shares in pharmaceutical companies, including Shan Dong Dong E Jiao Co Ltd, Yunnan Baiyao Group , Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd, it said.

Companies in which foreign investors increased holdings in the fourth quarter include retailer Shanghai New World Co Ltd , Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co and Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd.

Foreign investors reduced holdings in companies such as Yili, Suning Appliance Co Ltd, Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd and China Cyts Tours Holdings Ltd in the October-December period, it said. ($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)