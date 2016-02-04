* Lock-up period shortened, daily redemptions allowed
* Institutions to be granted base quota of $5 bln
* Seen addressing concerns by foreign investors
* Could help Beijing's case for A share inclusion in MSCI
SHANGHAI, Feb 4 China unveiled new rules on
Thursday that would let foreign institutional investors buy more
stocks and bonds, and make it easier for them to move money out
of the country.
The new policies toward the Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) scheme are aimed at "gradually promoting
convertibility under the capital account, and expediting
cross-broader investment," the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website.
Effective immediately, the investment limit for QFII funds
would be raised, while the approval procedures are simplified,
with funds no longer required to execute their investments
within six months of being approved for quota.
At the same time, QFII mutual funds can have subscriptions
and redemptions on a daily basis, instead of a weekly basis,
increasing fund managers' access to liquidity and addressing a
major complaint.
SAFE, which previously granted individual QFIIs a certain
amount of quota on a case by case basis, will now award a "base
quota" of up to $5 billion to funds, based on their assets under
management.
Investors still need to get approval from Chinese regulators
only if their investment exceeds the base quota.
Rules restricting QFIIs from moving capital in and out of
China would also be eased, according to the new rules.
The rules shortened the lock-up period on QFII redemptions
to three months from 1 year.
However, the amount of money a QFII can repatriate out of
China every month must not exceed 20 percent of its assets in
the country, the same as in the past.
RISING OUTFLOWS
The announcement also comes at a time when foreign investors
have grown increasingly concerned about Beijing's commitment to
opening its financial markets after a series of heavy-handed
government interventions in the stock and currency markets.
They are also concerned that Beijing is making it easier for
foreign funds to come into the country at a time when domestic
companies are struggling to find capital.
The government has also taken a series of steps to make it
more difficult for money to move out of the country in recent
weeks as funds have evacuated from yuan-denominated assets on
concerns that the currency is set to depreciate further.
Ivan Shi, head of research at fund consultancy Z-Ben
Advisors, said the new rules may be an attempt to reassure
foreign institutional investors.
He added it could also be part of a lobbying campaign from
Beijing to get Chinese stocks included in MSCI's benchmark
indexes, which would likely channel billions of dollars into
China's struggling stock markets as funds reallocate portfolios.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)