SHANGHAI, March 2 China granted $200 million in combined quotas in
February to two overseas foreign institutions, allowing them to start buying Chinese stocks and
bonds.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) awarded a quota of $100 million each to
Japan's Shinko Asset Management Co Ltd and Taiwan's Shin Kong Life Insurance Co Ltd under the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, according to a statement on the SAFE
website. [here]
China launched the QFII scheme in 2003 to allow foreign investors to buy Chinese stocks and
bonds and as of Feb. 29 had granted 119 QFII investors combined quotas of $22.4 billion.
That compares with combined quotas of $75.2 billion granted so far under the Qualified
Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme, which gives Chinese investors access to overseas
capital markets.
Institution Date license Quota
received (dollar
s mln)
1 UBS AG 23/05/2003 790
2 Nomura Securities Co 23/05/2003 350
3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International 5/06/2003 400
4 Citigroup Global Markets 5/06/2003 550
5 Goldman Sachs & Co. 4/07/2003 300
6 Deutsche Bank AG 30/07/2003 400
7 HSBC Holdings PLC 4/08/2003 400
8 ING Bank N.V. 10/09/2003 400
9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 30/09/2003 150
10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) 24/10/2003 500
11 Standard Chartered (Hong Kong) 11/12/2003 75
12 Nikko Asset Management Co. 11/12/2003 450
13 Merrill Lynch International 30/04/2004 300
14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 10/05/2004 100
15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets 10/05/2004 50
16 Lehman Brothers Int'l (Europe) 6/07/2004 200
17 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 19/07/2004 300
18 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 4/08/2004 350
19 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 2/09/2004 175
20 Société Générale 2/09/2004 50
21 Barclays Bank PLC 15/09/2004 400
22 Commerzbank AG 27/09/2004 75
23 Fortis Bank NV-SA 29/09/2004 500
24 BNP Paribas 29/09/2004 200
25 Power Corporation of Canada 15/10/2004 50
26 Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 15/10/2004 75
27 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 9/05/2005 500
28 Martin Currie Investment Management 25/10/2005 120
29 Government of Singapore Investment Corporation 25/10/2005 300
30 PineBridge Investment LLC 14/11/2005 150
31 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments 15/11/2005 300
32 JF Asset Management 28/12/2005 375
33 The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company 28/12/2005 200
34 DBS Bank Ltd. 13/02/2006 100
35 AMP Capital Investors 10/04/2006 300
36 The Bank of Nova Scotia 10/04/2006 150
37 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 10/04/2006 20
38 La Compagnie Financier Edmond de Rothschild 10/04/2006 200
Banque
39 Yale University 14/04/2006 150
40 Morgan Stanley Investment Management 7/07/2006 450
41 Prudential Asset Management (Hong Kong) 7/07/2006 300
42 Stanford University 5/08/2006 100
43 GE Asset Management 5/08/2006 350
44 United Overseas Bank 5/08/2006 50
45 Schroder Investment Management 29/08/2006 300
46 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) 5/09/2006 350
47 Mizuho Securities Co 5/09/2006 50
48 UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) 25/09/2006 250
49 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company 25/09/2006 350
50 Norges Bank 24/10/2006 700
51 Pictet Asset Management 25/10/2006 100
52 The Trustees of Columbia University in the City 12/03/2008 100
of New York
53 Prudential Asset Management Co 7/04/2008 75
54 Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. 5/05/2008 150
55 State Street Global Advisors Asia 16/05/2008 50
56 Platinum Investment Company 2/06/2008 150
57 KBC Asset Management N.V. 2/06/2008 210
58 Mirae Asset Global Investments 25/07/2008 250
59 ACE INA International Holdings 5/08/2008 150
60 Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec 22/08/2008 200
61 President and Fellows of Harvard College 22/08/2008 200
62 Samsung Investment Trust Management 25/08/2008 300
63 AllianceBernstein 28/08/2008 150
64 Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation 28/08/2008 150
65 First State Investment Management (UK) 11/09/2008 120
66 DAIWA Asset Management 11/09/2008 200
67 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 12/09/2008 0
68 T. Rowe Price International 12/09/2008 110
69 Credit Suisse AG 14/10/2008 200
70 UOB Asset Management 28/11/2008 50
71 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 3/12/2008 200
72 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg S.A. 16/12/2008 100
73 Capital International, Inc 18/12/2008 100
74 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co 29/12/2008 100
75 Hanwha Investment Trust Management Co 5/02/2009 70
76 Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C. 10/02/2009 50
77 DWS Investment S.A. 24/02/2009 200
78 The Korea Development Bank 23/04/2009 100
79 Woori Bank Co 4/05/2009 50
80 Bank Negara Malaysia 19/05/2009 200
81 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) 27/05/2009 50
82 Templeton Investment Counsel 5/06/2009 200
83 BEA Union Investment Management 18/06/2009 100
84 The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co 26/06/2009 50
85 Korea Investment Trust Management Co 21/07/2009 100
86 Baring Asset Management 6/08/2009 200
87 Ashmore Investment Management 14/09/2009 200
88 BNY Mellon Asset Management International 6/11/2009 150
89 Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) 20/11/2009 200
90 Nomura Asset Management Co 23/11/2009 200
91 Tongyang Asset Management Corp 11/12/2009 100
92 Royal Bank of Canada 23/12/2009 100
93 Aviva Investors Global Services 28/12/2009 100
94 Ivy Investment Management Company 8/02/2010 100
95 DIAM Co 20/04/2010 100
96 OFI Asset Management 21/05/2010 150
97 Aberdeen Asset Management Asia 6/07/2010 200
98 KB Asset Management Co 9/08/2010 100
99 Fidelity Investments Management (Hong Kong) 1/09/2010 150
100 Legg Mason Investements (Europe) 8/10/2010 100
101 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 27/10/2010 300
102 Fubon Securities Investment Trust 29/10/2010 100
103 Capital Securities Investment Trust Co 29/10/2010 100
104 BMO Investments Inc. 6/12/2010 100
105 Bank Julius Baer & Co 14/12/2010 100
106 KTB Asset Management Co 28/12/2010 100
107 Lyxor Asset Management 16/02/2011 100
108 Polaris International Securities Investment Co 4/03/2011 100
109 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. 8/03/2011 100
110 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 6/05/2011 100
111 Cathay Securities Investment Trust 9/06/2011 100
112 Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co 9/06/2011 100
113 Comgest S.A. 24/06/2011 100
114 Amundi Hong Kong Ltd 14/07/2011 100
115 BlackRock Institutional Trust Co 14/07/2011 N/A
116 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC 9/8//2011 100
117 Monetary Authority of Singapore 8/10/2011 100
118 China Life Insurance Co Ltd (Taiwan) 26/10/2011 N/A
119 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co Ltd 26/10/2011 100
120 The Trustees of Princeton University 25/11/2011 N/A
121 Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd 25/11/2011 100
122 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 9/12/2011 N/A
123 Van Eck Associates Corporation 9/12/2011 N/A
124 Hansberger Global Investors, Inc. 13/12/2011 N/A
125 EARNEST Partners LLC 13/12/2011 N/A
126 Bank of Thailand 16/12/2011 N/A
127 Kuwait Investment Authority 21/12/2011 N/A
128 Northern Trust Global Investments Limited 21/12/2011 N/A
129 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd 21/12/2011 N/A
130 The Bank of Korea 21/12/2011 N/A
131 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board 22/12/2011 N/A
132 Korea Investment Corporation 28/12/2011 N/A
133 Russell Investments Ireland Limited 28/12/2011 N/A
134 Metzler Asset Management GmbH 31/12/2011 N/A
135 HI Asset Management Co., Linmited. 31/12/2011 N/A
136 Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management Co., Ltd. 05/01/2012 N/A
137 Stichting Pensioenfonds voor Huisartsen 05/01/2012 N/A
(Netherlands)
138 National Pension Service (South Korea) 05/01/2012 N/A
139 Mercuries Life Insurance Co,Ltd 30/01/2012 N/A
140 Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust 31/01/2012 N/A
Enterprise
141 Principal Global Investors LLC 31/01/2012 N/A
142 Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme (HK) 31/01/2012 N/A
N/A: not available
Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administation of Foreign Exchange.
Figures for licences are as of Jan 31. Figures for quotas are as of Feb. 29.
