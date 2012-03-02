SHANGHAI, March 2 China granted $200 million in combined quotas in February to two overseas foreign institutions, allowing them to start buying Chinese stocks and bonds. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) awarded a quota of $100 million each to Japan's Shinko Asset Management Co Ltd and Taiwan's Shin Kong Life Insurance Co Ltd under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, according to a statement on the SAFE website. [here] China launched the QFII scheme in 2003 to allow foreign investors to buy Chinese stocks and bonds and as of Feb. 29 had granted 119 QFII investors combined quotas of $22.4 billion. That compares with combined quotas of $75.2 billion granted so far under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme, which gives Chinese investors access to overseas capital markets. Institution Date license Quota received (dollar s mln) 1 UBS AG 23/05/2003 790 2 Nomura Securities Co 23/05/2003 350 3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International 5/06/2003 400 4 Citigroup Global Markets 5/06/2003 550 5 Goldman Sachs & Co. 4/07/2003 300 6 Deutsche Bank AG 30/07/2003 400 7 HSBC Holdings PLC 4/08/2003 400 8 ING Bank N.V. 10/09/2003 400 9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 30/09/2003 150 10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) 24/10/2003 500 11 Standard Chartered (Hong Kong) 11/12/2003 75 12 Nikko Asset Management Co. 11/12/2003 450 13 Merrill Lynch International 30/04/2004 300 14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 10/05/2004 100 15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets 10/05/2004 50 16 Lehman Brothers Int'l (Europe) 6/07/2004 200 17 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 19/07/2004 300 18 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 4/08/2004 350 19 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 2/09/2004 175 20 Société Générale 2/09/2004 50 21 Barclays Bank PLC 15/09/2004 400 22 Commerzbank AG 27/09/2004 75 23 Fortis Bank NV-SA 29/09/2004 500 24 BNP Paribas 29/09/2004 200 25 Power Corporation of Canada 15/10/2004 50 26 Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 15/10/2004 75 27 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 9/05/2005 500 28 Martin Currie Investment Management 25/10/2005 120 29 Government of Singapore Investment Corporation 25/10/2005 300 30 PineBridge Investment LLC 14/11/2005 150 31 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments 15/11/2005 300 32 JF Asset Management 28/12/2005 375 33 The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company 28/12/2005 200 34 DBS Bank Ltd. 13/02/2006 100 35 AMP Capital Investors 10/04/2006 300 36 The Bank of Nova Scotia 10/04/2006 150 37 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 10/04/2006 20 38 La Compagnie Financier Edmond de Rothschild 10/04/2006 200 Banque 39 Yale University 14/04/2006 150 40 Morgan Stanley Investment Management 7/07/2006 450 41 Prudential Asset Management (Hong Kong) 7/07/2006 300 42 Stanford University 5/08/2006 100 43 GE Asset Management 5/08/2006 350 44 United Overseas Bank 5/08/2006 50 45 Schroder Investment Management 29/08/2006 300 46 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) 5/09/2006 350 47 Mizuho Securities Co 5/09/2006 50 48 UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) 25/09/2006 250 49 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company 25/09/2006 350 50 Norges Bank 24/10/2006 700 51 Pictet Asset Management 25/10/2006 100 52 The Trustees of Columbia University in the City 12/03/2008 100 of New York 53 Prudential Asset Management Co 7/04/2008 75 54 Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. 5/05/2008 150 55 State Street Global Advisors Asia 16/05/2008 50 56 Platinum Investment Company 2/06/2008 150 57 KBC Asset Management N.V. 2/06/2008 210 58 Mirae Asset Global Investments 25/07/2008 250 59 ACE INA International Holdings 5/08/2008 150 60 Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec 22/08/2008 200 61 President and Fellows of Harvard College 22/08/2008 200 62 Samsung Investment Trust Management 25/08/2008 300 63 AllianceBernstein 28/08/2008 150 64 Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation 28/08/2008 150 65 First State Investment Management (UK) 11/09/2008 120 66 DAIWA Asset Management 11/09/2008 200 67 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 12/09/2008 0 68 T. Rowe Price International 12/09/2008 110 69 Credit Suisse AG 14/10/2008 200 70 UOB Asset Management 28/11/2008 50 71 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 3/12/2008 200 72 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg S.A. 16/12/2008 100 73 Capital International, Inc 18/12/2008 100 74 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co 29/12/2008 100 75 Hanwha Investment Trust Management Co 5/02/2009 70 76 Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C. 10/02/2009 50 77 DWS Investment S.A. 24/02/2009 200 78 The Korea Development Bank 23/04/2009 100 79 Woori Bank Co 4/05/2009 50 80 Bank Negara Malaysia 19/05/2009 200 81 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) 27/05/2009 50 82 Templeton Investment Counsel 5/06/2009 200 83 BEA Union Investment Management 18/06/2009 100 84 The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co 26/06/2009 50 85 Korea Investment Trust Management Co 21/07/2009 100 86 Baring Asset Management 6/08/2009 200 87 Ashmore Investment Management 14/09/2009 200 88 BNY Mellon Asset Management International 6/11/2009 150 89 Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) 20/11/2009 200 90 Nomura Asset Management Co 23/11/2009 200 91 Tongyang Asset Management Corp 11/12/2009 100 92 Royal Bank of Canada 23/12/2009 100 93 Aviva Investors Global Services 28/12/2009 100 94 Ivy Investment Management Company 8/02/2010 100 95 DIAM Co 20/04/2010 100 96 OFI Asset Management 21/05/2010 150 97 Aberdeen Asset Management Asia 6/07/2010 200 98 KB Asset Management Co 9/08/2010 100 99 Fidelity Investments Management (Hong Kong) 1/09/2010 150 100 Legg Mason Investements (Europe) 8/10/2010 100 101 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 27/10/2010 300 102 Fubon Securities Investment Trust 29/10/2010 100 103 Capital Securities Investment Trust Co 29/10/2010 100 104 BMO Investments Inc. 6/12/2010 100 105 Bank Julius Baer & Co 14/12/2010 100 106 KTB Asset Management Co 28/12/2010 100 107 Lyxor Asset Management 16/02/2011 100 108 Polaris International Securities Investment Co 4/03/2011 100 109 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. 8/03/2011 100 110 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 6/05/2011 100 111 Cathay Securities Investment Trust 9/06/2011 100 112 Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co 9/06/2011 100 113 Comgest S.A. 24/06/2011 100 114 Amundi Hong Kong Ltd 14/07/2011 100 115 BlackRock Institutional Trust Co 14/07/2011 N/A 116 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC 9/8//2011 100 117 Monetary Authority of Singapore 8/10/2011 100 118 China Life Insurance Co Ltd (Taiwan) 26/10/2011 N/A 119 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co Ltd 26/10/2011 100 120 The Trustees of Princeton University 25/11/2011 N/A 121 Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd 25/11/2011 100 122 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 9/12/2011 N/A 123 Van Eck Associates Corporation 9/12/2011 N/A 124 Hansberger Global Investors, Inc. 13/12/2011 N/A 125 EARNEST Partners LLC 13/12/2011 N/A 126 Bank of Thailand 16/12/2011 N/A 127 Kuwait Investment Authority 21/12/2011 N/A 128 Northern Trust Global Investments Limited 21/12/2011 N/A 129 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd 21/12/2011 N/A 130 The Bank of Korea 21/12/2011 N/A 131 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board 22/12/2011 N/A 132 Korea Investment Corporation 28/12/2011 N/A 133 Russell Investments Ireland Limited 28/12/2011 N/A 134 Metzler Asset Management GmbH 31/12/2011 N/A 135 HI Asset Management Co., Linmited. 31/12/2011 N/A 136 Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management Co., Ltd. 05/01/2012 N/A 137 Stichting Pensioenfonds voor Huisartsen 05/01/2012 N/A (Netherlands) 138 National Pension Service (South Korea) 05/01/2012 N/A 139 Mercuries Life Insurance Co,Ltd 30/01/2012 N/A 140 Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust 31/01/2012 N/A Enterprise 141 Principal Global Investors LLC 31/01/2012 N/A 142 Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme (HK) 31/01/2012 N/A N/A: not available Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administation of Foreign Exchange. Figures for licences are as of Jan 31. Figures for quotas are as of Feb. 29. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)