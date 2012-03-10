BEIJING, March 10 China granted new
investment licenses to five foreign institutions in February to
invest in its stock and bond markets, the securities regulator
said on Saturday.
The Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission awarded the
licenses to Taiwan's TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc and Cathay
Life Insurance Co Ltd, Malaysia's Public Mutual Berhad, and
Japan's Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd and Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation, it said on its website.
The institutions will still need to receive quotas from the
foreign exchange regulator before they can start investing.
China has approved a combined quota of $24.6 billion in
investment by 129 foreign investors under its Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) system, the regulator said on
Friday. China introduced the QFII system in
2003.
Beijing has been easing its controls on inbound investment
recently as foreign capital inflows slow, in line with broader
efforts to liberalise its capital markets.
Domestic media reported in January that China may soon
finalise rules governing capital gains taxes on QFII and was
soliciting opinions on a draft.
China controls capital flowing in and out of the country to
protect it against financial turbulence, although Beijing has
repeatedly pledged to speed up its liberalisation.
