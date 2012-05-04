SHANGHAI May 4 Foreign investors increased their holdings in Chinese stocks by 6 percent in the first three months of the year, boosting their stakes in machinery equipment makers, the Securities Times reported on Friday.

Foreign institutions, which invest in China's capital markets under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, held a combined 61.2 billion yuan ($9.71 billion) worth of Chinese shares at the end of March, the report said, citing companies' quarterly reports.

They tripled their holdings in machinery equipment makers, such as China First Heavy Industries and Anhui Quanchai Engine Co Ltd to 6.4 billion yuan, giving the sector their biggest exposure, according to the paper.

Foreign institutions cut their holdings by 20 percent to 3.9 billion yuan in food and beverage makers, including Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd and Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd, the article said.

China has so far granted QFII licenses to 158 foreign investors since the scheme was launched in 2003 and 129 of them have obtained a combined investment quota of $24.55 billion to buy Chinese stocks and bonds. ($1 = 6.3050 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Paul Tait)