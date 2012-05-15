SHANGHAI May 15 China may increase the maximum
amount that a foreign financial institution can invest in the
country's capital markets as part of broad reforms in the
sector, the official China Securities Journal reported, citing
unidentified sources.
Quotas are individually capped at $1 billion under the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, the main
channel for foreign investment in Chinese stocks and bonds since
2003.
The country's securities watchdog and foreign exchange
regulator are in talks on the prospect of increasing the cap,
the newspaper reported, without saying when or by how much the
quota may be raised.
Thirty-seven QFIIs, including Norges Bank and ABU Dhabi
Investment Authority, have applied to increase their quotas by a
combined $12.54 billion, according to the newspaper.
Thirty-three investors are also applying for quotas for the
first time worth a combined $10.25 billion, the newspaper said.
China said in April it will raise the total QFII quota by
$50 billion to $80 billion as the current programme nears its
limit.
As of April 16, China had approved a combined QFII quota of
$25.19 billion in investment by 129 investors.
Reuters reported last week that a proposed plan by
regulators could allow hedge funds to obtain QFII licenses for
the first time.
China is considering setting up a system allowing foreign
pension funds to invest in its capital markets without
participating in the QFII scheme, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Tuesday, without giving details.
