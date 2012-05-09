SHANGHAI, May 9 The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) granted
licenses to five foreign institutions in April, allowing them to buy Chinese stocks and bonds
under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme.
The licenses were awarded to Prescient Investment Management, Dongbu Asset Management Co,
Janus Capital Management LLC, Mizuho Asset Management Co and Henderson Global Investors Ltd, the
CSRC said on its website.
China has been stepping up efforts to expand the QFII program, which it launched in 2003 to
allow foreign investors to buy Chinese securities, as part of a broader reform of the country's
financial markets. It recently raised the total maximum QFII quota by $50 billion to $80
billion, and has vowed to speed up approval procedures.
China has so far granted QFII licenses to 163 foreign investors and 129 of them had obtained
combined quotas of $25.19 billion from the country's foreign exchange regulator as of April 16.
(* denotes changes)
No. QFII Name Obtained QFII Status Quota
1 UBS AG 5/23/2003 790
2 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. 5/23/2003 350
3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International Limited 6/5/2003 400
4 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 6/5/2003 550
5 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 7/4/2003 300
6 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7/30/2003 400
7 The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation 8/4/2003 400
Limited
8 ING Bank N.V. 9/10/2003 400
9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 9/30/2003 150
10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited 10/24/2003 500
11 Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited 12/11/2003 75
12 Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 12/11/2003 450
13 Merrill Lynch International 4/30/2004 300
14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 5/10/2004 100
15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co.,Ltd. 5/10/2004 50
16 Lehman Brothers International (Europe) 7/6/2004 200
17 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 7/19/2004 300
18 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 8/4/2004 350
19 The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. 9/2/2004 175
20 Société Générale 9/2/2004 50
21 Barclays Bank PLC 9/15/2004 400
22 Commerzbank AG 9/27/2004 75
23 Fortis Bank NV-SA 9/29/2004 500
24 BNP Paribas 9/29/2004 200
25 Power Corporation of Canada 10/15/2004 50
26 Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 10/15/2004 75
27 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 5/9/2005 500
28 Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd 10/25/2005 120
29 Government of Singapore Investment Corporation 10/25/2005 400
Pte Ltd
30 PineBridge Investment LLC 11/14/2005 150
31 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments Pte Ltd 11/15/2005 300
32 JF Asset Management Limited 12/28/2005 375
33 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance CompanyLimited 12/28/2005 200
34 DBS Bank Ltd 2/13/2006 100
35 AMP Capital Investors Limited 4/10/2006 300
36 The Bank of Nova Scotia 4/10/2006 150
37 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 4/10/2006 20
38 La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de Rothschild 4/10/2006 200
Banque
39 Yale University 4/14/2006 150
40 Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. 7/7/2006 450
41 Prudential Asset Management (Hongkong) Limited 7/7/2006 300
42 Stanford University 8/5/2006 100
43 GE Asset Management Incorporated 8/5/2006 300
44 United Overseas Bank Limited 8/5/2006 50
45 Schroder Investment Management Limited 8/29/2006 300
46 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited 9/5/2006 450
47 Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd 9/5/2006 50
48 UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd 9/25/2006 250
49 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, 9/25/2006 350
Limited
50 Norges Bank 10/24/2006 700
51 Pictet Asset Management Limited 10/25/2006 100
52 The Trustees of Columbia University in the City 3/12/2008 100
of New York
53 Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 4/7/2008 0
54 Robeco Institutional Asset management B.V. 5/5/2008 150
55 State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited 5/16/2008 50
56 Platinum Investment Company Limited 6/2/2008 150
57 KBC Asset Management N.V. 6/2/2008 210
58 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. 7/25/2008 250
59 ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd. 8/5/2008 150
60 Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec 8/22/2008 200
61 President and Fellows of Harvard College 8/22/2008 200
62 Samsung Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. 8/25/2008 300
63 AllianceBernstein Limited 8/28/2008 150
64 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited 8/28/2008 150
65 First State Investment Management (UK) Limited 9/11/2008 120
66 DAIWA Asset Management Co. 9/11/2008 200
67 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 9/12/2008 0
68 T. Rowe Price International, Inc. 9/12/2008 110
69 Credit Suisse AG 10/14/2008 300
70 UOB Asset Management Ltd 11/28/2008 50
71 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 12/3/2008 200
72 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg S.A. 12/16/2008 100
73 Capital International, Inc. 12/18/2008 100
74 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., 12/29/2008 100
Ltd.
75 Hanwha Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. 2/5/2009 138
76 Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C. 2/10/2009 50
77 DWS Investment S.A. 2/24/2009 200
78 The Korea Development Bank 4/23/2009 100
79 Woori Bank Co., Ltd 5/4/2009 50
80 Bank Negara Malaysia 5/19/2009 200
81 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) Limited 5/27/2009 50
82 Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC 6/5/2009 200
83 BEA Union Investment Management Limited 6/18/2009 100
84 The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 6/26/2009 50
85 Korea Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd 7/21/2009 100
86 Baring Asset Management Limited 8/6/2009 200
87 Ashmore Investment Management Limited 9/14/2009 200
88 BNY Mellon Asset Management International 11/6/2009 150
Limited
89 Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited 11/20/2009 200
90 Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD 11/23/2009 200
91 Tongyang Asset Management Corp. 12/11/2009 100
92 Royal Bank of Canada 12/23/2009 100
93 Aviva Investors Global Services Limited 12/28/2009 100
94 Ivy Investment Management Company 2/8/2010 100
95 DIAM Co., Ltd. 4/20/2010 100
96 OFI Asset Management 5/21/2010 150
97 Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited 7/6/2010 200
98 KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. 8/9/2010 100
99 Fidelity Investments Management (Hong Kong) 9/1/2010 150
Limited
100 Legg Mason Investements (Europe) Limited 10/8/2010 100
101 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 10/27/2010 300
102 Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd. 10/29/2010 100
103 Capital Securities Investment Trust Corporation 10/29/2010 100
104 BMO Investments Inc. 12/6/2010 100
105 Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd 12/14/2010 100
106 KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd 12/28/2010 100
107 Lyxor Asset Management 2/16/2011 100
108 Polaris International Securities Investment Co. 3/4/2011 100
Ltd.
109 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. 3/18/2011 100
110 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 5/6/2011 100
111 Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. 6/9/2011 100
112 Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd. 6/9/2011 100
113 Comgest S.A. 6/24/2011 100
114 Amundi Hong Kong Limited 7/14/2011 100
115 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. 7/14/2011 N/A
116 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC 8/9/2011 100
117 Monetary Authority of Singapore 10/8/2011 100
118 China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.Taiwan 10/26/2011 100
119 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 10/26/2011 100
120 Princeton University 11/25/2011 50
121 Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd. 11/25/2011 100
122 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 12/9/2011 100
123 Van Eck Associates Corporation 12/9/2011 N/A
124 Hansberger Global Investors, Inc. 12/13/2011 N/A
125 EARNEST Partners LLC 12/13/2011 N/A
126 Bank of Thailand 12/16/2011 300
127 Kuwait Investment Authority 12/21/2011 300
128 Northern Trust Global Investments Limited 12/21/2011 N/A
129 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 12/21/2011 100
130 The Bank of Korea 12/21/2011 300
131 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board 12/22/2011 100
132 Korea Investment Corporation 12/28/2011 200
133 Russell Investments Ireland Limited 12/28/2011 N/A
134 Metzler Asset Management GmbH 12/31/2011 N/A
135 HI Asset Management Co., Limited. 12/31/2011 100
136 Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management Co., Ltd. 1/5/2012 100
137 Stichting Pensioenfonds voor Huisartsen 1/5/2012 60
138 National Pension Service (South Korea) 1/5/2012 100
139 Mercuries Life Insurance Co,Ltd 1/30/2012 N/A
140 Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust 1/31/2012 N/A
Enterprise
141 Principal Global Investors LLC 1/31/2012 N/A
142 Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme (HK) 1/31/2012 100
143 TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc. 2/3/2012 N/A
144 Public Mutual Berhad 2/3/2012 N/A
145 Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd. 2/27/2012 N/A
146 Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD. 2/28/2012 150
147 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2/28/2012 N/A
148 Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd 3/1/2012 N/A
149 American International Assurance Co Ltd 3/5/2012 N/A
150 Neuberger Berman Europe Limited 3/5/2012 100
151 Khazanah Nasional Berhad 3/7/2012 250
152 Capital Research and Management Company 3/9/2012 N/A
153 Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd 3/14/2012 N/A
154 Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd 3/29/2012 N/A
155 Genesis Asset Managers,LLP 3/30/2012 N/A
156 City of London Investment Management Co Ltd 3/30/2012 N/A
157 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd 3/30/2012 N/A
158 Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd 3/30/2012 N/A
*159 Prescient Investment Management Pty, Ltd 4/18/2012 N/A
*160 Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd 4/20/2012 N/A
*161 Janus Capital Management LLC 4/20/2012 N/A
*162 Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd 4/26/2012 N/A
*163 Henderson Global Investors Limited 4/28/2012 N/A
N/A: not available
Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administation of Foreign Exchange.
Figures for licences are as of end of April. Figures for quotas are as of April 16 and in
million U.S. dollars.
