(In March 9 story, regulator corrects figure for combined 2012
quota)
BEIJING, March 9 China has approved 23
foreign institutions to invest a combined $2.9 billion in the
country's capital markets so far this year, the country's
foreign exchange regulator said on Friday, picking up the pace
of approvals as the economy shows signs of easing.
China has now approved a combined quota of $24.6 billion in
investment by 129 foreign investors under its Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) system, the regulator said. China
introduced the QFII system in 2003.
Beijing has been easing its controls on inbound investment
recently as foreign capital inflows slow, in line with broader
efforts to liberalise its capital markets.
"With the improvement in our international balance of
payments and in order to further support capital market reforms,
the State Administration of Foreign Exchange has moderately
quickened the pace of approvals for QFII quotas," the regulator
said in a statement on its website (www.safe.gov.cn).
But the regulator also said it had cancelled QFII quotas for
two foreign institutions and gave no further details.
Domestic media reported in January that China may soon
finalise rules governing capital gains taxes on QFII and was
soliciting opinions on a draft.
China controls capital flowing in and out of the country to
protect it against financial turbulence, although Beijing has
repeatedly pledged to speed up its liberalisation.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao)