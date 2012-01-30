SHANGHAI Jan 30 China may soon finalise rules regarding capital gains taxes on foreign qualified institutional investors (QFIIs), Caixin magazine reported, citing unidentified sources close to regulators.

Some QFII investors have complained about the lack of clarity over the issue and have set aside funds from their profits for possible taxation, in an example of the uncertainties of doing business in China.

Regulators are soliciting opinions on the draft rules from institutions, including custodian banks and brokerages, the article posted on Caixin's website on Sunday said, without giving any details of the proposed rules.

They have yet to publish rules on whether QFII investors should be subject to capital gains tax, complicating QFII funds' efforts to calculate and repatriate profits, as well as to raise funds, the article said.

China launched the QFII scheme in 2003 to allow foreign institutional investors access to its capital markets and has granted 135 QFII licences with combined quotas of $21.6 billion as of Dec. 21.

The draft rules are the result of desires by QFII investors to get a definitive answer on tax issues from the Chinese government, it said.

Beijing has vowed to further liberalise its strictly-restricted capital markets and has in recent months sped up approvals of QFII licences. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)