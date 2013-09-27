(Corrects fifth paragraph to say June last year)
By James Pomfret and Yimou Lee
SHENZHEN/HONGKONG, Sept 26 A planned economic
zone in southern China will allow full internet freedom, similar
to what will be allowed in a proposed free trade zone in
Shanghai, a senior official behind the project said on Thursday.
China tightly controls the internet through a so-called
Great Firewall, routinely deleting online postings and blocking
access to websites it deems politically sensitive or
inappropriate such as Facebook and Twitter.
"In Qianhai, we will be able to see what they can see in
Hong Kong," said Wang Jinxia, director of the research and
innovation centre of the Qianhai Authority, which is overseeing
the proposed $45 billion financial zone in southern China.
"We will strive for an exclusive international communication
channel in which information won't be filtered," he said, adding
that Facebook and Twitter would be available.
The news is in line with a formal policy blueprint announced
by China's state council, or cabinet, for Qianhai in June last
year that said "a dedicated channel for international
communication in Qianhai shall be supported to satisfy the needs
for international communications of the enterprises in the
zone".
Qianhai, dubbed a "mini-Hong Kong", has attracted about
1,700 companies - about 70 percent related to financial services
- with registered capital of 200 billion yuan ($23 billion) as
of mid-September.
There are 20 Fortune 500 companies registered in Qianhai,
including HSBC, Hang Seng Bank and Standard
Chartered.
But few details about incentives and policies within the
zone, and the prospect of similar districts in Shanghai and
elsewhere in China, have made some investors cautious.
The South China Morning Post said on Tuesday that social
media websites such as Twitter would be accessible in a planned
free trade zone in Shanghai, details of which are expected to be
announced on Sunday.
The online portal of China's People's Daily said on
Thursday, however, that reports of free access to foreign
websites in the Shanghai zone were inaccurate.
The Qianhai official shrugged off concern that the Shanghai
district would pose a challenge to its aim to become a financial
and yuan hub, saying they would be mutually complementary and
reform zones were needed to maintain China's development.
"We're not worried about Shanghai ... It will help promote
Qianhai and shows the determination of China to reform," said
Wang, who is also a spokesman for the Qianhai Authority.
Focused on finance, logistics and IT services, the Qianhai
Bay economic zone hopes to draw on Hong Kong's expertise as a
hub for the renminbi, or offshore yuan, as it seeks to provide
the same services in renminbi, bond and equity offerings,
insurance products and trade settlement.
($1 = 6.1200 yuan)
