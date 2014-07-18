NEW YORK, July 18 Citigroup Inc has about
$280 million in loans tied to commodities in two Chinese ports
which are at the center of a probe into possible fraud, a senior
executive said on Friday, becoming the first U.S. bank to
disclose its potential exposure.
The total is a large portion of the bank's roughly $400
million worth of so-called repo commodity financing deals in
China. Short for repurchasing agreements, repo deals give
customers access to short-term credit in exchange for goods.
"At this stage we believe the activities are isolated and
just specific to those very specific locations," Chief Financial
Officer John Gerspach said in a conference call with analysts.
The loans are to clients that are non-Chinese subsidiaries
of large multi-national corporations and the contracts are
guaranteed by the parent companies, he said.
Citi is the latest bank to disclose the size of its
financing business in Qingdao, China's seventh largest port, and
nearby Penglai where authorities have been investigating
suspected metals financing fraud since May.
The probe centers on a private metals trading firm, Decheng
Mining, and its related companies, which are alleged to have
used fake warehouse receipts at the ports to obtain multiple
loans secured against a single cargo of metal.
The company has not commented on the probe.
As the fall-out of the scandal that has engulfed the base
metals market continues, other foreign banks including Standard
Bank Group and trading and investment firms, such as
Citic Resources Holdings Ltd, face hundreds of
millions of dollars of losses.
This week, Standard Chartered launched legal action
to recoup its losses.
