(Corrects name of deputy commissioner in paragraph 2)

SHANGHAI Aug 7 The deputy commissioner of Qingdao Customs, which manages the Chinese city's port, has died of unnatural causes, state news agency Xinhua said on its microblog on Thursday.

Xinhua said police are investigating the death on Aug. 5 of Deputy Commissioner Bian Peiquan.

The port has been at the centre of a major investigation into alleged commodity financing fraud.

