* Chinese police investigating death -Xinhua
* Qingdao port at centre of probe into alleged financing
fraud
SHANGHAI, Aug 7 The deputy commissioner of
Qingdao Customs, which manages the Chinese city's ports, has
died of unnatural causes, state news agency Xinhua said on
Thursday.
Xinhua said police were investigating the death on Aug. 5 of
Deputy Commissioner Bian Peiquan. It did not give any further
details.
Officials at Qingdao Customs could not be reached for
comment after repeated attempts due to phone lines being busy.
The port has been at the centre of a major investigation
into alleged commodity financing fraud, which has prompted
global banks and trading houses to fire off a series of lawsuits
over their estimated $900 million exposure.
It was not clear if Bian's death has any links to the port
scandal, but his death comes after a number of high-profile
suspected suicides of executives from large state-owned firms
since President Xi Jinping launched a campaign against graft
last year.
Beijing's anti-corruption campaign, which had focused on
energy giant PetroChina earlier this year, has begun to turn to
the mining sector and authorities are also investigating the
suspected metal financing fraud at Qingdao port, China's third
largest.
The customs authority is in charge of eight terminals
located in the northern Shandong province, including Qingdao,
Rizhao, Weihai and Yantai ports.
Global banks inlcuding HSBC and Standard Chartered
have launched legal action since Chinese authorities
started a probe into whether the firm at the centre of the
allegations, Decheng Mining, used fake warehouse receipts to
obtain multiple loans at Qingdao port. Decheng Mining has not
commented on the case.
