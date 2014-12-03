* Citi, Mercuria had close relationship before China port
problem
* Split over $270 mln exposure to metals financing deals
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Dec 3 Suspected metals fraud in China
sparked claims of betrayal by both U.S. bank Citigroup Inc
and trade house Mercuria over who would absorb about $270
million in exposure to financing deals, a London court heard on
Wednesday.
The court case that kicked off in London on Wednesday is one
of a web of legal actions filed in the wake of a probe launched
in May by Chinese authorities of suspected fraud at China's
Qingdao port, the world's seventh busiest, and nearby Penglai.
Citigroup and Mercuria Energy Trading Ltd had a close
business relationship but turned on each other during a frantic
several weeks after the suspected fraud was uncovered, seeking
to shift financial responsibility onto each other, the court
heard.
Citi was worried about reporting a potential "hole" in its
balance sheet to regulators while Mercuria was in the process of
arranging a huge acquisition of the physical commodities
business of bank JP Morgan Chase, lawyers said.
China has been investigating whether private metals trading
firm Decheng Mining and its related companies used fake
warehouse receipts to obtain multiple loans secured against a
single cargo of metal.
But the Chinese authorities imposed a lockdown on parts of
the two ports where the metal is held, preventing anyone,
including Citi, Mercuria and the warehouse operators, from
accessing the material, court documents said.
"We expect them (Mercuria) to keep us out of a potential
messy situation," according to an email from John Young, Citi's
managing director of commodities business development, cited in
court documents.
Mercuria's Chief Financial Officer Guillaume Vermersch
promised Citi that "Mercuria would make Citi whole if there were
issues concerning the underlying metal", Citi lawyer Daniel
Toledano said in a court document. "This was no more than Citi
expected," he added.
Young suggested that Mercuria be reminded that it had
extensive financial arrangements with Citi, including $4 billion
in credit and borrowing facilities and over $14 billion of
bilateral trade facilities, plus potential help in financing the
purchase from JP Morgan.
But Mercuria resisted what it regarded as unfair pressure.
"Mercuria was very disappointed," its lawyer Graham Dunning
said, referring to attempts to force Mercuria to absorb the
potential losses. "It believes it is entitled to be treated
better than that."
Mercuria held copper and aluminium in Chinese warehouses and
agreed a series of deals that were effective loans from Citi
using the metal as collateral.
Under the repurchasing agreements, or repos, Citi agreed to
purchase metal from Mercuria before selling it back at a
slightly higher price to include interest on the effective
loans.
The two groups were in the midst of several repo deals when
the potential fraud in China was uncovered in warehouses in both
Qingdao and Penglai. Citi demanded early repayment of the repos
and Mercuria refused.
"Citi hoped that...it could force Mercuria to agree on its
quick exit from a difficult position and hence enable Citi to
fill the potential hole in its balance sheet... which was
concerning the regulators in London and New York," Dunning said
in a court document.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)