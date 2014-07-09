By Kane Wu and Carol Zhong
HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters Basis Point) - Mercuria Energy
Trading SA had alumina worth about $44 million stuck at China's
Qingdao Port, where an investigation into a suspected financing
fraud has been taking place, according to four banking sources
with direct knowledge of the situation.
The Swiss-based trader said in an email sent to its lenders
in June that part of Qingdao port had been closed with only port
authorities having access and that no stock was moving in or
out, according to the sources.
The financing scandal at the world's seventh-busiest port
has left a string of global banks and trading houses scrambling
to secure metal supplies. China's CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd
said on Tuesday it has started court proceedings
against the operator of a bonded warehouse at Qingdao port.
Chinese authorities are investigating a private trading
firm, Decheng Mining, that is suspected of duplicating warehouse
certificates to use a metal cargo multiple times to raise funds.
Decheng Mining has not commented on the probe.
About 20,000 tonnes of copper, nearly 100,000 tonnes of
aluminium ingots and about 220,000 tonnes of alumina have been
caught up in the probe, sources familiar with the matter have
previously said.
Mercuria sent out emails on June 6 and June 13 to its
banking syndicate in Asia to inform them of the situation, said
the sources, who asked not to be named due to the sensitive
nature of the situation.
In the emails, which were read out to Basis Point, the
trading house said it had stocks of alumina at the port, which
were valued at about $44 million.
This equates to about 135,000 tonnes of alumina at current,
according to traders and Reuters calculations.
Asked for comment, Mercuria's communications department said
in an email that it was their policy not to comment on ongoing
legal matters.
The banking sources are from a group of banks who lent $1
billion to Mercuria in November 2013.
A refinancing for the 2013 facility will likely be brought
on the lenders' agenda in the coming months, the sources said.
The warehouse scandal at Qingdao port would be a factor to
be considered in deciding future lending to companies trading
commodities, one of the sources added.
"The Qingdao Port issue will definitely affect our decision
if upcoming financings are from Chinese companies," one of the
sources said. "If borrowers are multinational companies, we need
to see how many commodities the borrowers have stored in Qingdao
port."
Australian and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Emirates NBD
Singapore, First Gulf Bank Singapore, HSBC, Industrial &
Commercial Bank of China London and Singapore, ING Bank,
Rabobank, RBS, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank,
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Bank of China were mandated
lead arrangers and bookrunners of the $1 billion 2013 deal.
