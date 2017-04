LONDON, June 4 Standard Bank has started an investigation into potential irregularities at Qingdao port in China, the South Africa-based bank said on Tuesday.

"Standard Bank Group is not yet in a position to quantify any potential loss arising from these circumstances," it said in a statement.

The bank "will be working with the local authorities as part of its investigations", it added.

