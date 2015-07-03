(Revises down death toll)
BEIJING, July 3 A strong earthquake hit a rural
part of China's far western Xinjiang region on Friday, killing
three people, injuring dozens and destroying or damaging
thousands of homes, the government and state media said.
Many traditional houses in the mainly ethnic Uighur region
collapsed when the shallow 6.4 magnitude quake struck about 160
km (100 miles) northwest of the southern city of Hotan,
emergency officials said.
The dead included a father and son, the government-run China
National Emergency Broadcasting said on its website.
The Ministry of Civil Affairs added that at least 3,000
homes either collapsed or were seriously damaged and 1,000 tents
were being sent to the region.
Late on Friday, state news agency Xinhua put the number of
injured at about 43 and revised down death toll to three from
six.
Pictures on social media and state television showed cracks
on the walls of buildings and other minor damage.
Earthquakes frequently strike China. A quake in the
southwestern province of Sichuan in 2008 killed almost 70,000
people.
"If many people are gathered in one place during an
earthquake, it can lead to a serious disaster, but in this case,
there were relatively few people so it isn't so serious," China
Earthquake Networks Centre researcher Sun Shihong told state
broadcaster China Central Television.
Xinjiang, located on the borders of India, Pakistan,
Afghanistan and Central Asia, is one of China's most politically
sensitive regions following years of violence, blamed by the
government on Islamist militants.
Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the
government's repressive policies and religious and cultural
restrictions have provoked unrest, an accusation the government
denies.
