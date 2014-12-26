(Adds background)
BEIJING Dec 26 The Chinese government said on
Friday that it will soon settle its antitrust investigation of
U.S. mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the
country's anti-monopoly regulator which launched a probe of the
San Diego-based company 13 months ago, said the case would be
settled lawfully, according to an online statement.
The notice cited Xu Kunlin, director general of NDRC's
anti-monopoly bureau.
The NDRC also said it had completed its seventh round of
discussions with Qualcomm President Derek Aberle and his team
earlier this month.
Qualcomm will continue to cooperate with the regulator to
reach a settlement, the NDRC statement said. A company
spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment.
The regulator provided no indication as to when discussions
with the U.S. chipmaker would resume.
The NDRC said in February that Qualcomm was suspected of
overcharging and abusing its market position in wireless
communication standards.
An imminent decision in the case is expected to force the
company to pay fines potentially exceeding $1 billion and
require concessions that would hurt its highly profitable
business of charging licensing fees on phone chipsets that use
its patents.
The NDRC said in August that Qualcomm had expressed its
willingness to improve and correct pricing issues.
At least 30 foreign firms, including Qualcomm, have come
under the scrutiny of China's 2008 anti-monopoly law, which some
critics say is being used to unfairly target non-Chinese
companies.
U.S. President Barack Obama pressed his Chinese counterpart
Xi Jinping during talks in November on the use of Chinese
antitrust policy to limit royalty fees for foreign companies.
While Western business lobbies had criticised China's use of
its antitrust law earlier this year, the elevation of the
controversy to the level of presidential talks indicated that it
had become a centrepiece of commercial friction between the
world's two largest economies.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told Qualcomm Executive Chairman
Paul Jacobs last month that opportunities in China remained far
greater than the challenges, in a meeting on the sidelines of
the World Internet Conference.
Jacobs said the company was having "difficult discussions"
with the regulator to find a "win-win solution".
