(Corrects date to Feb. 9 from Feb. 10)
Feb 9 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it
would pay a fine of $975 million to China's National Development
and Reform Commission to resolve a 14-month government
investigation into anti-competitive practices.
Reuters reported earlier in the day about the possible
settlement, citing a source, who said the chipmaker and the
regulator made significant progress during talks last week.
Qualcomm said it would not pursue further legal proceedings
contesting NDRC's findings.
