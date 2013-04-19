By Saikat Chatterjee and Gabriel Wildau HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 19 Asia's central banks could dip their toes into Chinese bonds in coming months, taking advantage of a relaxation of investment quotas and easier access to the onshore market as Beijing steps up efforts to internationalise the yuan, bankers said. While China has aggressively promoted the use of its currency in international trade, it wants the yuan to be used in cross-border investment flows as well. Only one percent of China's trade was settled in yuan in early 2010. Now more than 12 percent is settled in yuan, most of which is accounted for by China's Asia-Pacific trading partners, and they need yuan-denominated assets to invest in. Though there is a long way to go, China could take a significant step along the path if it managed to attract more investment from sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and reserve managers from those central banks in the region that have currency swap agreements with the People's Bank of China. "Chinese bonds should be one of the favored candidates for reserve diversification... as investors would be keen to gain exposure to a gradually internationalised currency," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist, Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong. They have barely more than a token presence in the onshore bond market so far. At the end of February, data from China's main bond clearinghouse shows that offshore banks - including both foreign central banks and Hong Kong trade settlement banks - had accumulated around 266 million yuan ($43 million) in onshore interbank bonds, based on flows through a PBOC channel that SWFs cannot use. But China's regulators over the past few months have made it a lot easier for central banks and SWFs to buy onshore bonds in far larger volumes. STEP THIS WAY In December, regulators ruled that this category of investor, known for their conservative character, should no longer be hobbled by the relatively small quotas allocated to them and they can apply for quotas in excess of the maximum $1 billion limit previously in effect. [ID: nL4N09P058] And last month, in another incremental step, regulators said Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) would be allowed to invest in the onshore interbank bond market for the first time. Previously, QFIIs could only access bonds that trade on China's stock exchange, even though 95 percent of all Chinese bonds trade on the interbank market. "This change, combined with the clarification in the QFII repatriation rules, and the lock-up period being only three months for sovereign investors as opposed to the general lock-up period of one year, will make it more attractive for them," Jukka Pihlman, global head, central banks and SWFs, origination & client coverage at Standard Chartered Bank, said. REASONS TO BE CAREFUL A Hong Kong based QFII fund manager, who requested anonymity, reckoned the three-month lock up period was unlikely to deter sovereign investors, who typically buy to hold rather than trade. The fund manager expected central banks and SWFs to enter the onshore bond market cautiously, particularly as it is not uniformly liquid, with most volume concentrated in the short-end. He also said investors have to do more homework to assess the quality of issuers due to a lack of credit-rating coverage. "Unlike the offshore markets, credit differentiation is more difficult, so early investors will have to be careful. Moreover, given that the reforms were announced just last month, most of these large investors will take their time to make portfolio allocations to the onshore bond market," the fund manager said. "We may not see the first investments for some weeks or even months. Given the conservative nature of their portfolios, we may see them start investing in extremely short-dated government debt before gradually buying more longer-dated bonds." A source that understood the thinking of sovereign wealth funds said another concern was that the current regulatory oversight is fragmented among three different regulators leading to overlapping and gaps in a regulatory environment. While the offshore yuan bond markets and onshore equities are accessible, they are far smaller markets and more volatile than onshore debt. Still 70 percent of funds invested through the QFII channels were invested in equities at the end of 2012, while the remainder was largely held in cash. Due to a lack of investment choices hitherto, central banks have trod carefully. Few exercised their entitlement to the now obsolete maximum $1 billion quota, and had instead requested smaller quotas. Thailand's central bank only requested a quota of $300 million earlier, as did Bank of Korea, for example. Whereas, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, which oversees a far deeper offshore yuan market than any other centre, opted for the maximum 1 billion dollar quota. But, that was before the changes, and all Asia-Pacific central banks could have more reason to top up their quotas now. (Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL, Orathai Sriring in BANGKOK, Michelle Chen in HONG KONG and Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)