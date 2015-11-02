(This story can be read with video, graphics and photos here)
By Koh Gui Qing and John Shiffman
BEIJING/WASHINGTON Nov 2 In August, foreign
ministers from 10 nations blasted China for building artificial
islands in the disputed South China Sea. As media around the
world covered the diplomatic clash, a radio station that serves
the most powerful city in America had a distinctive take on the
news.
Located outside Washington, D.C., WCRW radio made no mention
of China's provocative island project. Instead, an analyst
explained that tensions in the region were due to unnamed
"external forces" trying "to insert themselves into this part of
the world using false claims."
Behind WCRW's coverage is a fact that's never broadcast: The
Chinese government controls much of what airs on the station,
which can be heard on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
WCRW is just one of a growing number of stations across the
world through which Beijing is broadcasting China-friendly news
and programming.
A Reuters investigation spanning four continents has
identified at least 33 radio stations in 14 countries that are
part of a global radio web structured in a way that obscures its
majority shareholder: state-run China Radio International, or
CRI.
Many of these stations primarily broadcast content created
or supplied by CRI or by media companies it controls in the
United States, Australia and Europe. Three Chinese expatriate
businessmen, who are CRI's local partners, run the companies and
in some cases own a stake in the stations. The network reaches
from Finland to Nepal to Australia, and from Philadelphia to San
Francisco.
At WCRW, Beijing holds a direct financial interest in the
Washington station's broadcasts. Corporate records in the United
States and China show a Beijing-based subsidiary of the Chinese
state-owned radio broadcaster owns 60 percent of an American
company that leases almost all of the station's airtime.
China has a number of state-run media properties, such as
the Xinhua news agency, that are well-known around the world.
But American officials charged with monitoring foreign media
ownership and propaganda said they were unaware of the
Chinese-controlled radio operation inside the United States
until contacted by Reuters. A half-dozen former senior U.S.
officials said federal authorities should investigate whether
the arrangement violates laws governing foreign media and agents
in the United States.
"SERIOUS INQUIRY"
A U.S. law enforced by the Federal Communications Commission
(FCC) prohibits foreign governments or their representatives
from holding a radio license for a U.S. broadcast station. Under
the Communications Act, foreign individuals, governments and
corporations are permitted to hold up to 20 percent ownership
directly in a station and up to 25 percent in the U.S. parent
corporation of a station.
CRI itself doesn't hold ownership stakes in U.S. stations,
but it does have a majority share via a subsidiary in the
company that leases WCRW in Washington and a Philadelphia
station with a similarly high-powered signal.
Said former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt: "If there were
allegations made about de facto Chinese government ownership of
radio stations, then I'm sure the FCC would investigate."
U.S. law also requires anyone inside the United States
seeking to influence American policy or public opinion on behalf
of a foreign government or group to register with the Department
of Justice. Public records show that CRI's U.S. Chinese-American
business partner and his companies haven't registered as foreign
agents under the law, called the Foreign Agents Registration
Act, or FARA.
"I would make a serious inquiry under FARA into a company
rebroadcasting Chinese government propaganda inside the United
States without revealing that it is acting on behalf of, or it's
owned or controlled by China," said D.E. "Ed" Wilson Jr., a
former senior White House and Treasury Department official.
CRI headquarters in Beijing and the Chinese embassy in
Washington declined to make officials available for interviews
or to comment on the findings of this article.
Justice Department national security spokesman Marc Raimondi
and FCC spokesman Neil Grace declined to comment.
Other officials at the FCC said the agency receives so many
license applications that it only launches a probe if it
receives a complaint. People familiar with the matter said no
such complaint has been lodged with the FCC about the CRI-backed
network in the United States.
BUILDING "SOFT POWER"
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has chafed at a world
order he sees as dominated by the United States and its allies,
is aware that China struggles to project its views in the
international arena.
"We should increase China's soft power, give a good Chinese
narrative and better communicate China's message to the world,"
Xi said in a policy address in November last year, according to
Xinhua.
CRI head Wang Gengnian has described Beijing's messaging
effort as the "borrowed boat" strategy - using existing media
outlets in foreign nations to carry Chinese propaganda.
The 33 radio stations backed by CRI broadcast in English,
Chinese or local languages, offering a mix of news, music and
cultural programs. Newscasts are peppered with stories
highlighting China's development, such as its space program, and
its contribution to humanitarian causes, including earthquake
relief in Nepal.
"We are not the evil empire that some Western media portray
us to be," said a person close to the Communist Party leadership
in Beijing who is familiar with the CRI network. "Western media
reports about China are too negative. We just want to improve
our international image. It's self-protection."
In some ways, the CRI-backed radio stations fulfill a
similar advocacy role to that of the U.S.-run Voice of America.
But there is a fundamental difference: VOA openly publishes the
fact that it receives U.S. government funding. CRI is using
front companies that cloak its role.
A few of the programs broadcast in the United States cite
reports from CRI, but most don't. One program, The Beijing Hour,
says it is "brought to you by China Radio International."
Some shows are slick, others lack polish. While many
segments are indistinguishable from mainstream American radio
shows, some include announcers speaking English with noticeable
Chinese accents.
The production values vary because the broadcasts are
appealing to three distinct audiences: first-generation Chinese
immigrants with limited English skills; second-generation
Chinese curious about their ancestral homeland; and non-Chinese
listeners whom Beijing hopes to influence.
One thing the programs have in common: They generally ignore
criticism of China and steer clear of anything that casts
Beijing in a negative light.
A top-of-the-hour morning newscast on Oct. 15, broadcast in
Washington and other U.S. cities, was identified only as "City
News." It reported that U.S. officials were concerned about
cyber attacks, including one in which the personal information
of about 20 million American government workers was allegedly
stolen. The broadcast left out a key element: It has been widely
reported that U.S. officials believe China was behind that hack.
Last year, as thousands of protesters demanding free
elections paralyzed Hong Kong for weeks, the news on CRI-backed
stations in the United States presented China's point of view. A
report the day after the protests ended did not explain why
residents were on the streets and carried no comments from
protest leaders. The demonstrations, a report said, had "failed
without the support of the people in Hong Kong."
Many of these stations do not run ads and so do not appear
to be commercially motivated.
THREE SURROGATES
Around the world, corporate records show, CRI's surrogates
use the same business structure. The three Chinese businessmen
in partnership with Beijing have each created a domestic media
company that is 60 percent owned by a Beijing-based group called
Guoguang Century Media Consultancy. Guoguang, in turn, is wholly
owned by a subsidiary of CRI, according to Chinese company
filings.
The three companies span the globe:
In Europe, GBTimes of Tampere, Finland, has an ownership
stake in or provides content to at least nine stations,
according to interviews and an examination of company filings.
In Asia-Pacific, Global CAMG Media Group of Melbourne,
Australia, has an ownership stake in or supplies programming to
at least eight stations, according to corporate records.
And in North America, G&E Studio Inc, near Los Angeles,
California, broadcasts content nearly full time on at least 15
U.S. stations. A station in Vancouver also broadcasts G&E
content. In addition to distributing CRI programming, G&E
produces and distributes original Beijing-friendly shows from
its California studios.
In a Sept. 16 interview at his offices near Los Angeles, G&E
president and CEO James Su confirmed that CRI subsidiary
Guoguang Century Media holds a majority stake in his company and
that he has a contract with the Chinese broadcaster. He said
that a non-disclosure agreement bars him from divulging details.
Su said he complies with U.S. laws. G&E doesn't own
stations, but rather leases the airtime on them. "It's like a
management company that manages a condominium," he said.
Su added that he is a businessman, not an agent for China.
"Our U.S. audience and our U.S. public has the choice," Su said.
"They can choose to listen or not listen. I think this is an
American value."
GBTimes CEO Zhao Yinong, who spearheads the European arm of
the expatriate radio operation, confirmed that he receives
several million euros a year from CRI. In an interview in
Beijing, Zhao said he was "not interested in creating a false
China" and he had "nothing to hide."
Tommy Jiang, the head of CAMG, the Australian-based company
that owns and operates stations in the Asia-Pacific region,
declined to comment.
BORN IN A CAVE
CRI has grown remarkably since its founding in 1941.
According to its English-language website, its first broadcast
was aired from a cave, and the news reader had to frighten away
wolves with a flashlight. Today, CRI says it broadcasts
worldwide in more than 60 languages and Chinese dialects.
CRI content is carefully scripted, with the treatment of
sensitive topics such as the banned Falun Gong spiritual group
adhering strictly to the government line. Those restrictions
might make China's soft-power push an uphill battle with
audiences in places like Houston, Rome or Auckland.
But CRI does have something to offer station owners. Since
2010, CRI's broadcast partner in the United States has struck
deals that bailed out struggling community radio stations,
either by purchasing them outright or paying tens of thousands
of dollars a month to lease virtually all their airtime. The
latter is known as "time-brokering" and is the method G&E used
to take to the air in Washington.
The 195-foot towers broadcasting Beijing's agenda throughout
the Washington region are located in suburban Loudoun County,
Virginia, near Dulles International Airport. They pump out a
50,000-watt signal, the maximum for an AM station in the United
States.
The towers went live in 2011. In the previous five decades,
before the Chinese got involved, the station was known as WAGE,
and it used smaller equipment and broadcast mostly local news
and talk.
At just 5,000 watts, the signal didn't carry far. This
didn't matter much until the 1990s, when Loudoun County boomed
into a bedroom community for Washington. Commuters would lose
the signal halfway to the capital.
In 2005, an American company called Potomac Radio LLC
purchased the station and added some nationally syndicated
programming. Potomac Radio president Alan Pendleton said his
company had a history of leasing time to ethnic programmers,
including an hour a day to CRI on another station. Revenue at
WAGE continued to fall, however, and in 2009, it went off the
air.
"It was a painful, painful experience," said Pendleton. "We
were losing millions of dollars a year down the drain."
LOUDOUN COUNTY'S "LAST HOPE"
Saying they hoped to resurrect the station, other Potomac
Radio executives asked Loudoun County in 2009 for permission to
erect three broadcast towers on land owned by a county utility,
records show. The new towers would boost the station's signal
tenfold to 50,000 watts, reaching into Washington.
In their application, Potomac Radio executives argued that
the new towers offered the "last hope to retain Loudoun County's
only" radio station. The paperwork made no mention of plans to
lease airtime to Su and CRI.
Potomac Radio also invoked the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, a
day when the station provided "critical information to county
businesses and parents" as mobile phone service became
overloaded. The new towers would contribute to public safety,
proponents said.
The county Board of Supervisors approved the towers. In the
days before the station came back on air in April 2011, Potomac
Radio sought FCC permission to change the name to WCRW.
Asked about the initials, Pendleton confirmed that they
stand for China Radio Washington. The change was his idea, not
CRI's, he said.
Loudoun County officials were surprised when the amped-up
station returned as WCRW and began broadcasting G&E and CRI
content about China.
"It was all very deceptive," said Kelly Burk, a county
supervisor at the time. "They presented it as all about being
about local radio, and never let on what they were really up
to."
Potomac Radio's Pendleton said there was no deception. His
company was approached by CRI several months after the county
approved the towers, he said.
Pendleton said he didn't know that G&E was 60 percent owned
by a subsidiary of the Chinese government until Reuters informed
him. But the arrangement complies with FCC law, he said,
because G&E leases the airwaves instead of owning the station.
In any event, he said, CRI is open about its goals: to
present a window into Chinese culture and offer Chinese points
of view on international affairs.
"If you listen to other state-sponsored broadcasters,"
especially Russia's, "they're really insidious," Pendleton said.
"CRI's not like that at all."
Pendleton said he has no input in WCRW content: He simply
rebroadcasts whatever programs arrive from CRI's man in America,
G&E founder James Su.
CHINA'S "PROXY"
James Yantao Su was born in Shanghai in 1970, the year China
launched its first satellite. He moved to the United States in
1989, he said, ultimately settling in West Covina, a suburb of
Los Angeles, and became a U.S. citizen.
By the early 2000s, Su was a moderately successful media
entrepreneur. But after his 2009 deal to create G&E, in which
the Chinese state-owned subsidiary has a majority stake, his
fortunes rose.
Today, the 44-year-old owns or co-owns real estate and radio
stations worth more than $15 million, according to a Reuters
analysis of U.S. corporate, property, tax and FCC records. His
projects include English and Chinese-language stations, a
magazine, a newspaper, four apartment buildings, condos at the
Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, a film festival and a
charity that last year donated $230,000 to an orphanage in
China.
Two of his primary companies are G&E Studio and EDI Media
Inc. G&E dedicated a page on its website to showcase CRI as a
"close" partner, but it recently deleted the page after Reuters
made inquiries. EDI's site says it has become "China's outward
media and advertising proxy" in the United States.
In 2013, the Chinese government presented Su with a special
contribution award at a media event for Chinese broadcasters.
Other ties are not as visible: The key disclosure that G&E
is 60 percent owned by Guoguang Century - the Beijing firm
that's 100 percent owned by CRI - is contained in a footnote in
a lengthy FCC filing made on behalf of another Su company,
Golden City Broadcast, LLC.
Su declined to discuss his business career in detail. An
early highlight, though, was a speech he gave in 2003, when he
was in his early thirties.
Covered by China's state-run media, the speech laid out Su's
vision for a business that could be profitable and also help
China project its message in the United States. The business
would need to be structured to comply with U.S. ownership laws
and would "endorse China's ideology," Su was quoted as saying.
In the same speech, he spoke of his fellow expats' affinity
for China. "The sense of belonging to China among countrymen
residing abroad and their endorsement of China's current
policies grow with each day," Su said, according to Xinhua.
In 2008, Su gave an address in which he criticized U.S.
media for focusing their China coverage on issues such as human
rights.
The media were misleading "the American masses' objective
understanding of China, even engendering hostile emotions," Su
said, according to a China National Radio report.
It was in 2009 that Su's vision really began to take shape.
That year, records show, Su created G&E Studio.
"UNFILTERED REAL NEWS"
G&E now broadcasts in English and Chinese on at least 15
U.S. stations, including Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Philadelphia,
Houston, Honolulu and Portland, Oregon.
The content is largely the same on each station, produced
either by CRI from Beijing or by G&E from California.
A typical hour on most stations begins with a short newscast
that can toggle between China news and stories about violent
crimes in the United States. Besides the overtly political
coverage, topics range from global currency fluctuations and
Chinese trade missions to celebrity wardrobe analysis and modern
parenting challenges.
While Su owns a minority share of G&E, he has structured his
radio station holdings in various ways. According to the most
recent FCC records, he is the majority owner of at least six
stations, such as the one in Atlanta, which he purchased for
$2.1 million in 2013.
In other cases he leases airtime. In Washington, for
instance, he leases virtually all the time on WCRW for more than
$720,000 a year through G&E. A Philadelphia station is leased
under a similar arrangement for at least $600,000 a year.
A spokeswoman for Su said Reuters' description of the extent
of his network is "generally correct."
Su declined to describe how he makes money when most of the
U.S. stations air virtually no commercials. He also declined to
say how he got the money to finance his radio leases and
acquisitions.
His stations, Su said, offer the American public an
alternative viewpoint on Chinese culture and politics. He has
"no way to control" what CRI broadcasts on the stations, he
said, nor is he part of any plan to spread Chinese propaganda.
"We are only telling the unfiltered real news to our
audience," he said.
On Oct. 29, WCRW carried a program called "The Hourly News."
Among the top stories: Senior Chinese and U.S. naval commanders
planned to speak by video after a U.S. Navy ship passed close by
China's new artificial islands in the South China Sea.
Washington and its allies see the island-building program as
a ploy to grab control of strategic sea lanes, and the Navy
sail-by was meant to counter China's territorial claims.
WCRW omitted that side of the story.
The admirals are holding the talks, the announcer said,
"amid the tension the U.S. created this week."
