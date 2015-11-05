BEIJING Nov 5 A Reuters investigation into a
web of private radio stations across the world controlled by
state-run China Radio International is "confusing and
incomprehensible", a Chinese state-run newspaper said on
Thursday.
"CRI has no control over the U.S. local radio station, which
only airs CRI-made programs," the Global Times, an influential
tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's official
People's Daily, said in a commentary in its English-language
edition. "Such cooperation is taking place across the world
countless times every day."
The commentary came after the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission and the Department of Justice announced on Monday
they are investigating a California firm whose U.S. radio
broadcasts are backed by CRI.
Both investigations came in response to a Reuters report on
Monday that revealed the existence of a covert web of radio
stations in 14 countries that broadcasts news about China
aligned with Beijing's official views.
The commentary, which did not appear in the newspaper's much
more widely read Chinese edition, said CRI's broadcasts are
nothing compared to Western influences in China and that
"Reuters' scepticism is confusing and incomprehensible".
The Global Times defended China's attempt to counter the
dominant influence of "Western media moguls".
"Non-Western countries are trying to make their voices heard
due to their disadvantageous position in the public opinion
sphere of the international community," the commentary said.
