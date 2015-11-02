(Repeats story published late Monday to additional subscribers;
By John Shiffman and Koh Gui Qing
WASHINGTON Nov 2 Under the First Amendment, the
U.S. Constitution generally prevents the federal government from
censoring any media. And while the Federal Communications
Commission and the Justice Department regulate radio station
ownership and messaging by foreign governments, it's easy for
other nations to legally reach American audiences.
A law administered by the FCC, the Communications Act, bans
foreign governments or their representatives from owning a radio
license for a U.S. broadcast station. The law, first enacted in
1934, does not apply to cable or satellite outlets, such as
Russia's RT or Qatar's Al-Jazeera, or to Internet sites,
according to FCC officials.
The law permits foreign individuals, governments and
corporations to hold up to 20 percent ownership directly in
stations and up to 25 percent in U.S. parent corporations of
stations.
FCC commissioners have liberally interpreted the foreign
broadcast ownership cap, stressing the law allows exceptions to
the 20 and 25 percent rules if it will "serve the public
interest." FCC commissioners have also said that allowing
foreigners to lease time on airwaves owned by American companies
- a process known as "time brokering" - can be a good way to
promote diversity of views.
James Su, a naturalized U.S. citizen and Los Angeles-area
businessman, owns and co-owns several stations and uses time
brokering to lease virtually all the time on others.
Su also owns 40 percent of a network called G&E Studio Inc,
which is 60 percent owned by a Chinese state-owned subsidiary.
G&E leases almost all the broadcast time on two stations - in
Washington and Philadelphia - to air China-friendly programming.
G&E also distributes CRI content made in Beijing, as well as G&E
content produced in California, to more than a dozen stations
inside the United States.
According to FCC records, these include several stations in
which Su's companies hold a stake of approximately 80 percent -
for example, stations in Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.
The records show that the remaining roughly 20 percent is held
by AIM Broadcasting, a company in Palo Alto, California, which
specializes in programming aimed at immigrants. Su's various
companies also partner with AIM on some time-broker ventures,
records show.
Each of these arrangements complies with U.S. law, said Su
and Greg Douglas, chief operating officer of AIM Broadcasting.
Douglas said many U.S. stations commonly air content produced
overseas. He said he did not know that G&E was 60 percent owned
by a subsidiary of the Chinese state until contacted by Reuters.
Douglas said he believes that G&E content produced in the United
States is made independently, and not directed by the Beijing
government.
FCC officials declined to comment.
The Justice Department, meanwhile, regulates agents of
foreign governments or foreign groups engaging in political
activity - defined as people or entities seeking to influence
U.S. policy or public opinion. They are required to register
with the department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act,
or FARA. These people must publicly disclose financial
arrangements with foreign governments and affix warning labels
to any promotional material distributed inside the United
States.
Neither Su nor two of his primary companies - G&E Studio and
EDI Media Inc - are registered as foreign agents, public records
show. Su said he and his companies aren't acting as agents of a
foreign government and his lawyers have told him his actions are
legal.
Ronald Meltzer, who wrote the FARA chapter in the American
Bar Association's official lobbying manual, said media outlets
are not exempt from the law.
"You can't hide behind a rubric of journalism by producing a
newspaper or putting content on the U.S. radio airwaves if the
content is provided, financed or directed by a foreign
government for the purpose of influencing American public
opinion or policy," Meltzer said.
Willful violation of FARA carries a maximum penalty of five
years in prison. Justice Department officials spend "a
considerable amount of time combing through public source
information" looking for unregistered foreign agents, said a
senior Justice Department official.
But there have been only four prosecutions in the last
decade. Most cases are resolved administratively, outside of
public view, the official said, adding that "proving
foreign-agency direction and control is nuanced."
As a result, said U.S. officials and lawyers who follow the
issue closely, the primary goal of FARA is to force foreign
governments to be transparent in their attempts to lobby the
American government and public.
There are currently about 350 registrants representing some
500 foreign entities in the United States, officials said.
Current Chinese registrants include Beijing's official trade
and tourist offices, as well as its China Daily, which produces
a U.S. edition and regular, multi-page advertorial inserts that
appear in The Washington Post. Past registrants include a U.S.
public relations firm that helped promote CCTV, the Chinese
state broadcaster, to influential people inside the United
States in 2012.
