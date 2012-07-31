BEIJING, July 31 China will hike railway
spending by 64 billion yuan ($10 billion) to 580 billion yuan in
2012, the Ministry of Railways said, updating an investment plan
published earlier this month.
The 12.4 percent increase from an initial 516 billion yuan
of planned spending will see about 470 billion yuan spent on
infrastructure, a rise of 15.8 percent from the original July 3
plan, according to a bond prospectus issued on
www.chinabond.com.cn the government's bond issuance website.
The increase comes as Beijing has made a priority of
fast-tracking of infrastructure projects to support a slowing
economy - dented by deteriorating demand from debt-ridden Europe
and lacklustre U.S. consumers - that is on course for its
slowest full year of growth since 1999.
The government said on Monday it would make investments in
key projects in a bid to encourage private sector finance to
play a greater role in developing vital industry sectors
including railways, utilities, finance and healthcare.
The announcement, made after a regular cabinet meeting,
follows rules issued by China's top economic planning agency -
the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) - to open
up strategic industries presently dominated by state-owned
companies to the private sector.
China may also allow the heavily-indebted ministry to sell
land alongside railways to ease cash flows, according a report
on Tuesday in the Economic Information Daily, run by China's
official Xinhua news agency, that quoted NDRC officials.
China's Ministry of Railways is the country's largest seller
of bonds after the treasury. It suffered a loss of 7 billion
yuan ($1.1 billion) in the first quarter, local media reported,
after steep debt repayments of more than 28 billion yuan
depleted its cash holdings.
($1 = 6.3794 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick
Edwards)