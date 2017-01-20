BEIJING Jan 20 China's rail freight volume in
December rose 9.8 percent from the same period last year to
315.79 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Friday.
The amount of cargo carried by the railways declined 0.8
percent on the year, to 3.33 billion tonnes in 2016, the data
showed.
China's November rail freight volume rose 13.9 percent from
a year earlier.
Rail freight volume grew in August for the first time after
falling for 31 consecutive months since December 2013.
Rail freight is one component, together with electricity
consumption and bank lending, of the so-called "Li Keqiang
index" used to measure the well-being of the economy, named
after the country's premier.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)