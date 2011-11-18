SHANGHAI Nov 18 CSR Corp Ltd
and China CNR Corp Ltd have received a
second payment in arrears of around 23 billion yuan ($3.6
billion) from the Ministry of Railways, the China Bushiness News
reported on Friday.
The newspaper quoted an authoritative source saying that the
Ministry of Railways owed CNR and CSR a total of 44 billion
yuan till the end of the third quarter of this year.
After two payments, the ministry still owed around 10
billion yuan, which was expected to be paid around the year-end.
The ministry said that it would pay funds due to some of its
contractors before Nov. 20 to ensure a restart of railway
projects that were currently under construction, Xinhua news
agency reported in early November.
But the newspaper said that there were still around 24.8
billion yuan owed to the other non-Ministry of Railways' owners
which could be at potential risk of default.
