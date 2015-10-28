BEIJING Oct 28 Rising investment in rail links
between China and Europe could boost Chinese imports of fresh
foods like meat and dairy products, predicts a new report from
Dutch bank Rabobank.
Railway lines built in recent years connecting southern
Chinese cities to Europe significantly reduce transport times
compared with ocean freight. But they are mainly used to ship
industrial and IT products to Western markets, while many wagons
return to China empty.
New facilities to handle agricultural products at Chinese
rail terminals would allow for more imports of perishable goods,
would raise open new trade routes, and raise Europe's advantage
in agricultural trade with China, the report said.
"It could potentially be a game changer," said Jeroen
Nijsen, Rabobank Asia chief executive, noting that 20 percent of
China's food imports come from Europe.
"Transportation time is about 40-50 days - if that could be
brought down to 13 days or two weeks it could bring a whole new
potential to Europe."
China currently imports $6-7 billion of perishable food from
Europe each year, mainly pork, dairy, fruit and seafood.
But Chinese demand for high quality, fresh food is growing
rapidly. Fresh produce sales are booming at online retailers who
are expected to see annual sales growth of more than 50 percent
in coming years, said the bank.[reut.rs/1KCmF94
]
Imported food accounts for 13 percent of online food sales,
the highest value item, added the report.
More investment is needed in cold storage facilities to
handle imports in new rail terminals however.
The YuXinOu railway, launched in 2011 and one of the
earliest projects under China's rejuvenation of old Silk Road
trade routes, runs from Chongqing through Kazakhstan, Russia,
Belarus, Poland and Germany, ending in Rotterdam in the
Netherlands.
But with no fruit or meat-designated ports at the Chongqing
rail terminal, agricultural products imported from Europe cannot
be handled by customs there and cold storage facilities are also
inadequate.
The "whole warehousing or cold chain infrastructure...really
needs to be beefed up," said Nijsen.
Non-perishable agricultural imports could also benefit from
the new routes if transport costs reach parity with shipping,
added the report, giving European exporters a significant
advantage in transport times over major agricultural exporters
such as the United States and Brazil.
"Railway costs are still higher than shipping costs, but
there's the potential to have that reverse in the next few
years," added Nijsen.
Use of more and larger trains would cut costs, allowing rail
freight to take a share of the 10 million tonnes of perishable
goods shipped to China by sea each year.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton and Matthew Miller; editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)