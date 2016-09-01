HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 1 China Railway Group remains intent on expanding overseas despite the cancellation by a U.S. partner of a plan for a high-speed rail link between Las Vegas and Los Angeles earlier this year, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Zhang Xian, vice-president of the state-owned firm, said at a news conference he was confident the company, one of China's biggest railway builders, would capture its first overseas deal in due course.

"The going abroad of Chinese high-speed rail is a big trend, it's only a matter of time," Zhang said at a briefing after company reported a 14 percent rise in first-half profit.

China Railway Group had been part of a joint venture with private U.S. firm XpressWest to build the Las Vegas-Los Angeles link - estimated as being worth up to $5 billion - but the deal was called off unexpectedly in June, less than nine months after it was first announced.

China has spent billions at home building the world's longest high-speed rail network, but government investment is starting to plateau and Beijing is encouraging its firms to chase contracts abroad.

The cancellation by XpressWest was seen as a major blow to China's overseas ambitions, the deal having been seen as a foothold in a burgeoning U.S. high-speed rail market and an opportunity to showcase China's technology. Other potential overseas rail deals pitched by the Chinese government have also fallen through in Mexico and Thailand.

In June, XpressWest said the Chinese consortium faced delays and issues in obtaining approvals. The Chinese side said the U.S. firm's decision was "irresponsible".

"The project was being driven at the government level," Zhang said on Thursday. "No matter what happens with this project, I believe we still have opportunities." (Reporting by Sharon Shi in HONG KONG and Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Kenneth Maxwell)