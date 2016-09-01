HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 1 China Railway Group
remains intent on expanding overseas
despite the cancellation by a U.S. partner of a plan for a
high-speed rail link between Las Vegas and Los Angeles earlier
this year, a senior executive said on Thursday.
Zhang Xian, vice-president of the state-owned firm, said at
a news conference he was confident the company, one of China's
biggest railway builders, would capture its first overseas deal
in due course.
"The going abroad of Chinese high-speed rail is a big trend,
it's only a matter of time," Zhang said at a briefing after
company reported a 14 percent rise in first-half profit.
China Railway Group had been part of a joint venture with
private U.S. firm XpressWest to build the Las Vegas-Los Angeles
link - estimated as being worth up to $5 billion - but the deal
was called off unexpectedly in June, less than nine months after
it was first announced.
China has spent billions at home building the world's
longest high-speed rail network, but government investment is
starting to plateau and Beijing is encouraging its firms to
chase contracts abroad.
The cancellation by XpressWest was seen as a major blow to
China's overseas ambitions, the deal having been seen as a
foothold in a burgeoning U.S. high-speed rail market and an
opportunity to showcase China's technology. Other potential
overseas rail deals pitched by the Chinese government have also
fallen through in Mexico and Thailand.
In June, XpressWest said the Chinese consortium faced delays
and issues in obtaining approvals. The Chinese side said the
U.S. firm's decision was "irresponsible".
"The project was being driven at the government level,"
Zhang said on Thursday. "No matter what happens with this
project, I believe we still have opportunities."
