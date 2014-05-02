(Corrects currency conversion in first paragraph)
By Xiaowen Bi and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI May 2 China will raise its spending
targets on railway infrastructure to 800 billion yuan ($128
billion) in 2014, two sources with direct knowledge told
Reuters, the third such increase this year as Beijing gingerly
returns to stimulus spending in the face of economic
disappointments.
China Railway Corporation, the state-controlled commercial
entity spun off from the Ministry of Railways in 2013, said
during a conference call on Friday that it has raised its annual
spending target to 800 billion yuan for the year, according to
the sources.
That is the third time the target has been incrementally
increased from the original amount of 630 billion yuan. This
latest increase marks a 70 billion yuan rise from the most
recent target of 730 billion yuan.
One of the sources said the call relayed instructions from
Vice Premier Ma Kai regarding the pace and quality of
construction, and also said the corporation is now required to
bring 7,000 km (4,350 miles) of new line into operation this
year.
Reuters was unable to contact China Railway Corporation for
comment as mainland Chinese businesses are closed for the Labour
Day holiday.
While equities markets in mainland China were closed for a
holiday, Hong Kong-listed Chinese railway stocks rose on rumours
of the policy change, which were first reported in the domestic
magazine Caixin on Thursday.
Shares in China Railway Group Ltd jumped about 9
percent, making the company the best performer on the Hang Seng
China Enterprise Index. China Railway Construction Corp
Ltd gained 7 percent.
China's economic managers have announced a series of small
stimulus measures in recent weeks as manufacturing activity data
has proved lacklustre, exports have slid and signs of increasing
stress have appeared in selected parts of the financial system.
Railway spending, some economists argue, is a low-risk way
to pump investment into a slowing economy without distorting it,
as the cash shows up in the system quickly. At the same time,
such spending builds public transportation services that are a
key part of Beijing's strategy to improve logistical efficiency
and better link the developed coastal regions with the more
impoverished interior provinces.
However, officials have been careful to warn markets that
Beijing is not contemplating a return to the massive stimulus
lending package it enacted in the aftermath of the global
financial crisis in 2008. That move has been widely blamed for
swamping the country with industrial overcapacity, excess real
estate development, and unsustainable local government debt
levels.
There have also been widespread concerns about how much of
the money dedicated to railway spending is actually spent on
railways; the Ministry of Rail was effectively broken up and
absorbed after its top official was sentenced to death for
corruption in 2013.
($1 = 6.2593 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Chris Gallagher)