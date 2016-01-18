SHANGHAI Jan 18 China will invest 800 billion
yuan ($121.60 billion) in fixed assets in 2016 as part of
ongoing efforts to expand its railway network, the official
Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday.
State-owned China Railway Corp expects to boost passenger
traffic by 10 percent and freight volume by 2 percent in 2016,
the paper quoted the firm's general manager Sheng Guangzu as
saying at a conference on Sunday.
China Railway invested 823.8 billion yuan in 2015, building
9,531 kilometers (5,922 miles) of new lines which included 3,306
kilometers of high-speed rail, according to the Shanghai
Securities News.
China has been rapidly expanding its railway network over
the past years. Total fixed asset investments reached 3.58
trillion yuan during 2011 to 2015 and about 30,500 kilometers of
new lines were added during that period, the paper said.
Sheng also said that the China Railway would try to win more
contracts overseas this year, including the Moscow-Kazan and
Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail projects.
($1 = 6.5787 Chinese yuan)
