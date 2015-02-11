(Updates with details)
By Fang Yan and Brenda Goh
TANGSHAN/SHANGHAI, China Feb 11 China CNR
, one of the country's top trainmakers, said
it was interested in buying foreign rail-linked technologies as
China seeks to export its high-speed trains and rail expertise.
"We are interested in rail-related technologies and have
been in touch with some foreign companies," the state-backed
firm's vice-president in-charge of overseas business, Yu
Weiping, told Reuters on Wednesday.
Yu, who was speaking during a government-organised visit to
one of CNR's factories in Tangshan city in north-eastern China,
declined to comment further.
His remarks underline China's ambitions to become an
exporter of high-speed rail technology able to compete with the
likes of Germany's Siemens and Canada's Bombardier
. The government has encouraged its firms to chase
overseas deals and promised interested countries robust
financing support from its policy banks.
In December, CNR and rival CSR Corp
said they planned to merge to create a $26 billion company to
further the high-speed rail push.
The Export-Import Bank of China's deputy general manager of
the business division, Li Wen, said during the visit that at the
end of January this year the bank had provided $13 billion in
loans to 35 overseas rail construction and equipment export
projects.
CNR, whose overseas sales amounted to $3 billion last year,
said China was in talks with 28 countries, including the United
States and India, on high-speed projects. Yu said projects in
Russia and Thailand were "moving faster than the others."
China built the world's longest high-speed network in less
than a decade but it has suffered a number of setbacks,
including a train crash in 2011 near the city of Wenzhou that
killed 35 people and led to an overhaul of the railway ministry.
Yu said he did not expect the incident to have a lasting
impact on the current export campaign.
"The experience and lessons we learned from the mishap will
help improve our work in the future," he said.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Pullin)