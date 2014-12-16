SHANGHAI Dec 16 China Railway Construction Corp
(CRCC) plans to privately place shares to
raise as much as 9.9 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) to invest in
domestic rail and tram projects, it said in a prospectus on
Tuesday.
The railway builder will issue up to 1.38 billion
yuan-denominated Shanghai-listed A-shares at 7.20 yuan per
share, it said. CRCC shares closed at 9.79 yuan per share on
Dec. 8, a day before it suspended trading.
China is stepping up infrastructure spending to support a
slowing economy and on Monday its economic planner approved $31
billion of new construction projects including a third airport
in Beijing. It has also signed off on at least three railway
investments so far in December.
CRCC said it would resume trading on Wednesday and intends
to invest the placement's proceeds in rail projects in the
southwestern Chinese cities of Chongqing and Chengdu.
The company, which with its rival China Railway Group
has built the bulk of the country's vast
train network, is also leading China's push to win projects
abroad. It recently won a $12 billion Nigerian railway deal and
led a consortium that was the sole bidder for a $3.75 billion
Mexican high-speed rail contract.
($1 = 6.1890 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional Reporting by Meg Shen; Reporting by Brenda Goh;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)