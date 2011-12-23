BEIJING Dec 23 China's railway ministry
plans to cut its annual railway investment by 15 percent in 2012
to 400 billion yuan ($63.10 billion), the official Xinhua news
agency reported on Friday.
The moderate scale-back in spending comes after a deadly
crash between two Chinese high-speed trains earlier this year
that sparked public fury and forced Beijing to slow the
country's rapid railway expansion.
Slower investment could reduce financial strains on the
heavily-indebted Railway Ministry, China's largest bond issuer
after the treasury and with outstanding debt of 2.23 trillion
yuan ($351.8 billion) as of the end of September.
Railway infrastructure investment directly accounted for
only about 3 percent of China's overall capital spending in
2010.
To support the cash-strapped sector, Beijing has cut taxes
for buyers of the Railway Ministry's bonds between 2011 and
2013.
Xinhua said the Railway Ministry would start construction of
6,366 kilometers of new train lines in 2012.
Since the train accident in July which killed at least 40
people, construction of new high-speed trains in China has
ground to a near halt.
($1 = 6.3390 Chinese yuan)
