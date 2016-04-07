(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 7 China is pioneering a
trans-continental rail service carrying cargo between the Far
East and Western Europe with the aim of capturing some of the
freight which currently moves by sea and air.
China has the financial resources and the economic incentive
to build a major transcontinental railroad service within the
next 5-10 years, and the project has strong political backing
from top leaders for economic and strategic reasons.
From very small beginnings with just a few experimental
journeys five years ago, the number of trains running and the
volume of freight carried is growing rapidly.
Freight trains originating in China have arrived in cities
as far afield as Madrid and Tehran as China seeks to demonstrate
the viability of a trans-continental service ("From China to
Spain by rail", Railway Gazette, 2014).
China Railway, the state-owned railroad operator, now runs a
regular weekly container train between Wuhan and Hamburg in
Germany with other cities in both countries also developing
scheduled services.
China Railway sent its 200th block train from Wuhan to
Hamburg last month loaded with clothing, general merchandise,
electronic products and other goods.
Until now, trains have catered for shippers moving goods in
bulk, but China Rail is experimenting with
less-than-container-load (LCL) shipments that consolidate
freight and move it to European destinations.
China Rail has partnered with Germany's Deutsche Bahn to
build up overland freight service between the two countries
("Deutsche Bahn intensifies its involvement in China", DB,
2016).
Some 400 trains travelled between the two countries in 2015,
hauling 30,000 shipping containers, according to Deutsche Bahn,
and there are plans to increase that to 100,000 containers a
year by 2020.
All current freight services use sections of the
Trans-Siberian Railway running from Vladivostok to Moscow (tmsnrt.rs/1RG9RH1).
The northern route sees freight cross directly from China
into Russia in the Russian Far East, or indirectly via the
Trans-Mongolian line through Ulaanbaatar.
But there is also a southern route taking freight from China
into Kazakhstan that then joins up with Trans-Siberian railroad
at Yekaterinburg in Russia.
China has plans for an even more southerly route to Western
Europe via Central Asia, Iran and Turkey and the Balkans.
The recent arrival of the first train from China at Tehran
railway station marked an important symbolic milestone in
developing the route ("First train from China to Iran stimulates
Silk Road revival", Xinhua, 2016).
QUICKER TRAVEL
The present northern route through Russia is around 13,000
kilometres (8,077 miles) long and takes around 16 days while the
southern route through Russia and Kazakhstan is 10,000 km and
takes 12 days.
Sailing time from China's east coast ports to Hamburg is
around 30 days, so rail freight offers time savings of 14 to 18
days.
The main logistics challenge at present is the need to
transload or bogie-exchange the containers to cross the
territories of the former Soviet Union ("World Factbook:
Railways", Central Intelligence Agency, 2016).
China, as well as Iran and Turkey, use the same standard
rail gauge as most countries in Europe (1.435 metres) but
Russia, Kazakhstan and other former Soviet territories plus
Mongolia use a broader gauge (1.520 metres).
Rail freight therefore requires special handling at China's
borders with Russia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, and again between
the borders of Russia/Central Asia and Iran/Europe ("List of
track gauges", Wikipedia, Apr 2016).
Either the shipping containers have to be transloaded from
one train to another or the bogies have to be exchanged.
Both operations cost time and money. But even with this time
and cost penalty, rail freight is much faster than maritime
transport between the Far East and Europe.
AIR CARGO CHALLENGE
Most freight between China and Europe currently moves by
sea, with smaller volumes sent by air, with the choice depending
on the characteristics of the cargo and how urgently it is
required.
Bulky, heavy, low-value and non-urgent cargo is sent by ship
while light, compact, high-value and time-critical cargo is
flown in the hold of passenger aircraft or in dedicated cargo
planes.
Rail freight offers a compromise which could attract some
shippers away from the other modes of transport since it can
handle heavier items than normal air freight but is faster than
sea-borne cargo.
Deutsche Bahn has said the overland route is appealing to
electronics and automotive manufacturers because the value lost
on goods such as computer components and engines during the
longer sea journey is high ("China-Europe containerized rail
shipments gain momentum," Journal of Commerce, 2015).
Some rail services such as the stops in Tehran and Madrid
clearly serve a symbolic purpose, as well as testing equipment
and operations for further network expansion.
But the number of regular scheduled train services between
city pairs in China and Europe such as Chengdu, Chongqing,
Wuhan, Duisburg, Hamburg and Lodz is growing rapidly.
Between many city pairs, trains are running several times
per week, and the frequency is reaching close to daily on the
most important routes at the busiest times of the year.
In the medium term, rail may only capture a tiny share of
the cargo carried by ship but it could make more significant
inroads into air freight.
NEW SILK ROAD STRATEGY
The development of a transcontinental rail service linking
China, Russia, Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe aligns
with the strategic vision outlined by China's President Xi
Jinping.
"The Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk
Road," one of Xi's most prominent ideas and directly associated
with the president, can easily be dismissed as an empty
political slogan.
But the rapid development of rail links across the Eurasian
continent fits closely with the landward component known as the
Silk Road Economic Belt.
For diplomatic reasons, China is anxious to cement ties with
its immediate neighbours on the Eurasian landmass. Transport and
economic integration through rail links are a good way of
advancing this agenda.
China's diplomatic strategy is most obviously embodied in
the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) linking China with
Russia and four of the five Central Asian states.
Mongolia, India, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan have signed
up as SCO observers while Belarus and Turkey are dialogue
partners.
The development of transcontinental freight corridors would
give economic substance to these diplomatic relationships.
Transcontinental railroads could also boost China's economic
integration with Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East,
offering a faster option than sea freight but a cheaper one than
air cargo.
Finally, the rail network also diversifies and strengthens
China's transportation options, usefully by-passing chokepoints
such as the Malacca Strait.
Commentators have often observed that China is a land-based
and continental power while the United States is a maritime and
global one.
China's policymakers are responding to that asymmetry in a
number of ways, including the development of a much more
powerful ocean-going navy.
But since China is a land power on the Eurasian landmass, it
makes sense to develop rail links and other land-based freight
corridors away from sea lanes patrolled and controlled by the
United States.
