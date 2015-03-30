SHANGHAI, March 30 China's railway equipment
makers reported record full-year profits on Monday, helped by
government support that has lifted their sales abroad to
countries such as the United States, Argentina and Thailand.
Top train manufacturer China CNR Corp Ltd's
2014 net income rose by a third to 5.5 billion yuan
($886.2 million), while CSR Corp's net
income over the same period increased 27.6 percent to 5.3
billion yuan.
Both companies' net profit growth marked the fastest pace
since 2011, according to Reuters Eikon data, though they fell
short of expectations. Analysts on average expected CNR to
report net income of 5.81 billion yuan, and CSR to report 5.59
billion yuan, according to Reuters data.
Rail builder China Railway Construction's Corp Ltd (CRCC)
full-year net income rose 9.65 percent to
11.3 billion yuan, while China Railway Group Ltd's (CRG)
was up 10.5 percent to 10.4 billion yuan,
both matching expectations.
"The railway market is generally growing, but market
competition is becoming fierce," CNR said in a filing on the
Hong Kong stock exchange. "The company faces dual pressure from
domestic competitors and international corporations."
China's officials have been promoting the country's rail
technology on diplomatic visits abroad and the government has
also launched policies to improve transport links in Asia, moves
which have stoked investor optimism over the sector's prospects.
China's trainmakers exported 26.77 billion yuan worth of
equipment last year, up 22.6 percent year-on-year, while the
country's project contractors signed $24.7 billion in contracts
worldwide, according to customs data.
Notable deals include a $567 million contract won in October
by CNR to supply trains to Boston, which was the first win for a
Chinese railway equipment maker in the United States.
Zhi Luxun, deputy director-general of the department of
foreign trade at the Ministry of Commerce, said on Feb. 5 that
China would take further measures to support its trainmakers'
sales abroad.
The government is in the midst of merging CNR and CSR into
an enlarged firm able to compete globally with Germany's Siemens
and Canada's Bombardier to sell more
sophisticated high-speed rail technology.
The rail firms' forays abroad have however hit bumps, most
recently in Mexico where the government cancelled the tender for
a $3.75 billion high-speed rail tender. ]
China also plans to spend a further 800 billion yuan on
building railway tracks at home this year.
($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Lee Chyen Yee and Meg
Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Mark Potter)