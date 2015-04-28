SHANGHAI, April 28 China Railway Construction
Corp Ltd (CRCC) has signed two deals worth a
combined $5.5 billion for construction projects in Africa,
Xinhua reported late on Monday, as the country's railway firms
increasingly flex their muscle overseas.
CRCC's China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation
(CCECC) unit will work on a $3.5 billion intercity railway line
in Nigeria's southwestern Ogun state, Xinhua said, citing the
area's state governor, Ibikunle Amosun.
CRCC also signed a $1.93 billion deal to build a residential
construction project in Zimbabwe, Xinhua added.
Beijing is pushing to make its firms more competitive
globally, with an ongoing merger of the country's top two
train-makers set to create a $26 billion behemoth that will be
able to compete with international rivals.
Meng Fengchao, the board chairman of CRCC, told Xinhua the
deals were a milestone in the "going global" strategy of China's
railway firms.
