BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 1 China Railway Corp has
received approval for a quota to issue 150 billion yuan ($24
billion) worth of corporate bonds in 2014, the same amount as
last year, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Tuesday.
"The quotas for railway bond issuance will remain unchanged
for the third year, with the first batch likely to open tender
on April 10," said one source, who asked for anonymity because
the quota is not yet public.
Another source said China Railway planned to issue an
initial tranche of 20 billion yuan around April 10, with a tenor
of 10 years.
The railway bond quota was set at 100 billion yuan in 2011
and was raised to 150 billion yuan in 2012, remaining unchanged
in 2013.
China Railway Corp was created after the Ministry of
Railways was dissolved in March 2013 following a series of
corruption scandals. The regulatory functions of the ministry
were merged into the Ministry of Transport, China Railway Corp
was entrusted with building and operating the rail system.
Analysts have also expressed concern about China Railway's
heavy debt burden. The company had 893.6 billion yuan in bonds
outstanding as of March 18, when it sold debt for the first time
in 2014.
($1 = 6.2 Chinese yuan)
